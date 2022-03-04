Trial of the Amazons #1 Preview: Amazon Culture Wars

Amazon factions vie for control over Themyscira as Jeff Bezos is tried for his crimes in this preview of Trial of the Amazons #1. That's what this super-mega-crossover event is about, right? No? Well, it's not too late to make that what this crossover is about. Round up Mark Zuckerberg too while you're at it. And the Twitter guy. Check out the preview below.

TRIAL OF THE AMAZONS #1

DC Comics

0122DC044

0122DC045 – Trial of the Amazons #1 Rose Besch Cover – $5.99

0122DC802 – Trial of the Amazons #1 Cover – $5.00

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jim Cheung

Written by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Joelle Jones, Vita Ayala, and Stephanie Williams Art by Joelle Jones, Elena Casagrande, Laura Braga, & Skylar Patridge After the events of Nubia & the Amazons, the dangers of Doom's Doorway have found their way to Man's World and garnered the attention of not one, but all three Amazonian tribes. The Bana-Mighdall consider it to be a weakness in the current regime and have decided to return to the shores of Themyscira to stake their claim over the island. Little do they know, the Esquecida are not far behind, but instead looking for help to combat the evil unleashed. Tempers rise and swords are brandished as the women argue about the best course of action. Now Queen Nubia must show them all the way to peace by calling for one of the most famous Amazon traditions…the Contest. Who among them is worthy of leading them into the future? Find out as the bravest, wisest, and fiercest warriors compete to be champion of all the Amazons! DC Comics proudly presents the first Wonder Woman crossover of its kind, brought to you by the writers behind Wonder Woman, Nubia & the Amazons, and Wonder Girl and some of the best and brightest artists in the industry. You won't want to miss this monumental story that brings all the Wonder Woman titles and characters together and changes them for good!

In Shops: 3/8/2022

SRP: $4.99

