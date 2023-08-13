Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, IDW, Marvel Comics | Tagged: blue book, captain marvel, Cooking With Monsters, Dark Spaces, halloween, Lovely Muco, moon knight, origin, ptsd, spider-man, star wars, star wars high republic, trick or read, trick or treat, Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen.

Trick-Or-Read For Halloween From Marvel, IDW, Dark Horse & Kodansha

This year's Hallloween and Trick-Or-Read has Blue Book, Captain Marvel, Cooking With Monsters, Dark Spaces, Spider-Man, Star Wars: High Republic, Moon Knight, Origin/PTSD and Lovely Muco/Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen.

I've mentioned a few times how I always try and give comic books away at Halloween to kids who come calling with their demands for treats or threats of treats. I've been doing it for twenty years, and it has become quite a thing. I get between a hundred or to hundred kids in total who know specifically seek our house out, and last year for the first time, parents came by who were kids the first time. I am really, really old. In that interim, comic book publishers, distributors and stores have cottoned onto this opportunity and have made bundles of free or subsidised comics to be given away with a younger audience in mind. And calling it Trick-Or-Read.

This year, courtesy of Penguin Random House, Diamond, IDW, Marvel, Kodansha – and for the first time Dark Horse, Trick-Or-Read has Blue Book, Captain Marvel, Cooking With Monsters, Dark Spaces, Spider-Man, Star Wars: High Republic, Moon Knight, Origin/PTSD and Lovely Muco/Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen.

BLUE BOOK HALLOWEEN TRICK OR READ 2023 (BUNDLE OF 20)

DARK HORSE (W) Michael Avon Oeming (A) Klaus Janson (CA) Michael Avon Oeming

From the New York Times bestselling and award-winning cocreators of Something is Killing the Children, The Nice House on the Lake, The Department of Truth, and Powers comes this ambitious, nonfiction comic book experience depicting true stories of UFO abductions with an eye to capturing the strange essence of those encounters.

DARK SPACES HALLOWEEN TRICK OR READ 2023 (BUNDLE OF 20)

IDW (W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

Legendary writer Scott Snyder and the next generation of superstar talent shine a bright light on humanity's DARK SPACES. Dark Spaces is IDW's critically acclaimed anthology series curated and anchored by iconic writer Scott Snyder (BATMAN, WYTCHES, AMERICAN VAMPIRE). Each terrifying installment illuminates the darkest spaces occupied by humanity across time.

DARK SPACES: WILDFIRE, Scott Snyder, and rising star artist Hayden Sherman craft a tale starring prisoners turned firefighters who try to pull off a heist in the midst of a raging wildfire and risk everything for a chance to escape.

DARK SPACES: THE HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL, all aboard a cross-country train ride that takes a group of Hollywood stars to a forgotten mining town haunted by the grotesque Mismatch Man, nightmarishly rendered by Jeremy Lambert and Claire Roe.

DARK SPACES: GOOD DEEDS, join Che Grayson and Kelsey Ramsay in the Florida Swamps, where a reporter is about to discover the story of a lifetime as hundreds of bones are found in a local park…and along with them, a long-forgotten curse.

DARK SPACES: DUNGEON, the team of Snyder and Sherman return to take you to a terrifying dungeon underneath an unsuspecting family home where a serial killer keeps all their violent secrets

COOKING WITH MONSTERS FEASTIARY TRICK OR READ 2023 (BUNDLE OF 20)

IDW (W) Jordan Alsaqa (A/CA) Vivian Truong

Dive into the deadly and delicious world of Cooking with Monsters with the Feastiary, an in-depth look at the colorful and crazy monsters populating the world outside the Gourmand Academy of Culinary Combat! The Feastiary is the perfect guide for aspiring Warrior Chefs looking to join Hana Ozawa on her journey through the Gourmand Academy in Cooking with Monsters (Book One): The Beginner's Guide to Culinary Combat. The Feastiary not only includes preview pages for the book, but an in-depth encyclopedia of the colorful and crazy monsters featured throughout the series. The Cooking With Monsters Feastiary is the only book that can teach you to tame a Mooseshroom, walk you through the parasitic bond between a Honey Bear and the bees that tend to its posterior honeycomb, and introduce you to the restorative properties in the milk of the three-eyed Miracle Cow.

CAPTAIN MARVEL: HIGHER, FURTHER, FASTER 1 HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ 2023 [BUNDLES OF 20]

Reprints CAPTAIN MARVEL (2012) #1 by writer Kelly Sue DeConnick and artist Dexter Soy, the start of DeConnick's groundbreaking run that took Carol Danvers from "Ms. Marvel" to Captain Marvel! Just in time for Marvel Studios' The Marvels, soar higher, faster, and further with Captain Marvel as she proves herself to be Earth's Mightiest Hero in this transformative saga.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: THE BIRTH OF TOMBSTONE 1 HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ 2023 [BUNDLES OF 20]

Reprints AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3 by writer Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr., a key early chapter of Spider-Man's current era. Witness a brutal battle between Spider-Man and Tombstone that proves without doubt that Tombstone is Spidey's most terrifying foe! Tombstone will play a major role in an AMAZING SPIDER-MAN event later this year, and it all took root here as this iconic villain's haunting origin is revealed for the first time!

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – ATTACK OF THE HUTTS 1 HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ 2023 [BUNDLES OF 20]

Reprints STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC (2021) #5 by writer Cavan Scott and artist Ario Anindito, a pivotal turning point in Marvel's first comic series set in the High Republic era! Part of the revolutionary multi-platform publishing initiative, enter the Golden Age of the Jedi with young Padawan Keeve Trennis as she learns shocking secrets amidst a breathtaking battle between the Jedi and the Hutts! The issue is also the first major comics appearance of Jedi Knight Vernestra Rwoh, a character who will appear in The Acolyte, an upcoming Star Wars Original series set during the final days of the High Republic era. The Acolyte will stream exclusively on Disney+ later next year.

MOON KNIGHT: KNIGHT OF BLOOD 1 HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ 2023 [BUNDLES OF 20]

Reprints MOON KNIGHT #18 by writer Jed Mackay and artist Federico Sabbatini, an action-packed entry in the character's best-selling current ongoing series! The issue sees Moon Knight team up with fan-favorite hero Tigra against a deadly new gang of vampires. Tragedy will strike Moon Knight in the near future, so enjoy this perfect standalone adventure for the spooky season while you can…

[BUNDLES OF 20] Reprints MOON KNIGHT #18 by writer Jed Mackay and artist Federico Sabbatini, an action-packed entry in the character's best-selling current ongoing series! The issue sees Moon Knight team up with fan-favorite hero Tigra against a deadly new gang of vampires. Tragedy will strike Moon Knight in the near future, so enjoy this perfect standalone adventure for the spooky season while you can… SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ 2023 [BUNDLES OF 20]

Will give young readers a chance to enjoy a new collection of Spidey adventures! Swing into adventure with Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Miles as they face classic villains and more in this spectacular special filled with all new stories from MY FIRST COMIC READER.

[BUNDLES OF 20] Will give young readers a chance to enjoy a new collection of Spidey adventures! Swing into adventure with Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Miles as they face classic villains and more in this spectacular special filled with all new stories from MY FIRST COMIC READER. Lovely Muco/Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen Halloween Trick-or-Read 2023 [Pack of 20]

Kodansha

[Pack of 20] Kodansha ORIGIN/PTSD Radio Halloween Trick-or-Read 2023 [Pack of 20]

Kodansha

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!