Tripwire 30th Anniversary Volume Offers Cheap Frank Miller Signature

Heavy Metal is to publish the 30th Anniversary of Tripwire Magazine collection a month late on the 25th of October – but still within its thirtieth year. Being distributed by Simon & Schuster and Diamond Comic Distributors, it is intended to be a 200-page paperback "snapshot" for $40 of what Tripwire has covered in the comics and genre industry over the last 30 years, including brand new content from those who will still speak to publisher Joel Meadows. I know what that's like. There is also a crowdfunding campaign launched through Zoop with a digital edition for $20, and a hardcover edition for $50 (50% off for retailers), $100 for an edition signed by Frank Quitely, Liam Sharp, Walter Simonson, Martin Simmonds, Shawn Martinborough, Andy Bennett and – to be confirmed – Frank Miller and Bill Sienkiewicz. Given how much Frank Miller charges for a signature these days, if he is confirmed that will be quite the bargain. You can also add on art prints from Quitely, Sienkiewicz and Bennett.

The Tripwire 30th anniversary book has a cover by designer Kit Caoagas and includes a foreword by Image Comics' Dirk Wood, an introduction by Previews editor Marty Grosser, classic interviews with the likes of Alan Moore, Frank Miller and Mike Mignola, feature stories and other reprinted material, a photo gallery, Scott Braden's Lost Tales comic series, a new Sherlock Holmes and The Empire Builders comic by Meadows and co-creator/artist Andy Bennett, and a new Fred The Clown comic strip by Roger Langridge.

The book will also include pinups and art from the likes of Jock, Drew Struzan, Frank Miller, Walter Simonson, Bill Sienkiewicz, Laurence Campbell, and many others. Meadows is also contributing new 30th anniversary themed feature stories, including a story about Heavy Metal's history (paying the piper!), an examination of Marvel movies over 30 years, a list of 30 independent creators who have impacted the industry, and much more.

The Tripwire team will be doing a signing on October 22nd at Gosh Comics in London, where fans can meet Joel Meadows. Simon Davis, Frazer Irving, Roger Langridge and Dan Schaffer . Tripwire will also be present at MCM's Artists Alley in London with Meadows and Senior Editor Andrew Colman attending, with possible drop-ins from creators.

Fans can also catch Joel Meadows at NYCC; Meadows will do a book signing at the Heavy Metal booth, potentially alongside artists contributing to the book. The Society of Illustrators is also hosting a Tripwire 30th Anniversary book event and signing in New York City on October 8th, with contributors like Frank Miller joining, $15 tickets can be bought here.