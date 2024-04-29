Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: july 2024, riverdale, saw, Solicits

Truth Or Dare Brings Saw To Archie Comics' July 2024 Solicits

Truth Or Dare mashes up Girl, Interrupted, Cruel Intentions and Saw for Archie Comics' July 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Archie Comics launched Truth or Dare, a Riverdale teen psychological thriller mashing up Girl, Interrupted, Cruel Intentions and Saw, in which behavioural psychologist hobbyist and nineties Riverdale character Trula Twyst puts familiar Archie characters in dangerous situations. Written by Ron Robbins and drawn by Laura Braga and part of Archie Comics' July 2024 solicits and solicitations.

CHILLING ADV TRUTH OR DARE ONESHOT CVR A LAURA BRAGA

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAY241036

(W) Ron Robbins (A / CA) Laura Braga

When new student Trula Twyst comes to Riverdale, her mysterious and quiet nature doesn't mix well with the squeaky-clean façade of Riverdale High. Tormented by her past and with a keen interest in Behavioral Psychology, she sets her sights on dismantling the traditional high school hierarchy from within. How? By a simple game of Truth or Dare… This horror one shot is smart, sexy, and for fans of movies like Escape Room, Saw, and Girl, Interrupted. In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

CHILLING ADV TRUTH OR DARE ONESHOT CVR B SUSPIRIA VILCHEZ

ARCHIE COMICS JUDGMENT DAY #3 (OF 3) CVR A MEGAN HUTCHISON

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAY241038

MAY241039 – ARCHIE COMICS JUDGMENT DAY #3 (OF 3) CVR B FRANCAVILLA

MAY241040 – ARCHIE COMICS JUDGMENT DAY #3 (OF 3) CVR C REIKO MURAKAMI

MAY241041 – ARCHIE COMICS JUDGMENT DAY #3 (OF 3) CVR D LUANA VECCHIO

(W) Aubrey Sitterson (A / CA) Meghan Hutchinson

The epic horror event of the summer comes to its shocking end! At Jughead's insistence, Archie is willing to make amends with someone important to him-but what he discovers will force him to make a choice that could change his life. It's finally time for Archie to decide-will he give himself over fully to Alistair, or retain the parts of himself that make him Archie? Find out in this jaw-dropping conclusion that will have readers talking for years to come.

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

BETTY & VERONICA SUMMER SPECTACULAR ONESHOT

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAY241042

(W) Tom DeFalco (A) Jim Amash, Steven Butler (CA) Holly G

BRAND NEW STORY: Chaos reigns when Betty and Veronica's plans for a tranquil girls' night with a few friends are ruined by Archie and a team of boisterous Little Leaguers! Plus, even more fun-in-the-sun stories!

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS SPECTACLE TP

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAY241043

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent

We've got 1,000 more pages of good-natured high jinks and fun for our adoring fans! Archie and his friends create a SPECTACLE in this oversized collection of entertaining stories!

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO DIGEST #19 CHRISTMAS IN JULY

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAY241044

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent

Celebrate the holidays while on holiday in this festively fun digest! Archie and the gang are here to cool of you off with some yuletide cheer and season's greetings while you're simmering in the sun!

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #352

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAY241045

(W) Various, Tania del Rio (A) VARIOUS, Holly G (CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! Sabrina hosts a monster movie night on the beach but her nemesis, Amber Nightstone, has other plans! When Amber uses her magic to make the monsters leap off the screen, Sabrina must use her own spells to keep Archie and her friends safe, without them realizing the movie "magic" is real!

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #326

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAY241046

(W) VARIOUS, Dan Parent (A) Various (CA) Francis Bonnet (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! Moose has been training Betty and Veronica to become Pickleball champions. He mentors them with patience and poise-but the same can't be said for the two BFFs when it's time to dink on the court! Will he regret taking them under his paddles?

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #142

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAY241047

(W) Various, Dan Parent (A) Various (CA) Francis Bonnet (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! Archie and the gang are having a fun time on the beach, until they learn of Riverdale Beach's haunted history! Rumors of ghost surfers have them all on edge-especially when items begin disappearing! Could the rumors of hang ten hauntings be true?

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

BITE SIZED ARCHIE TP VOL 01 (FEB221225)

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR241023

(W) Ron Cacace (A / CA) Vincent Lovallo

We hope you're hungry for laughs! The collection of Archie Comics' first-ever webcomic series is here! Bite Sized Archie features all your pals and gals from Riverdale (and beyond) while covering everything from video games to pop culture to embarrassing group chats! Complete with exclusive bonus features, character sketches and behind-the-scenes conversations from the creative team, you'll be absolutely thrilled as we take a deeper look at the comic that's been delighting Archie fans on social media every week!

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

BITE SIZED ARCHIE TP VOL 02 GOING VIRAL (O/A)

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR241024

(W) Ron Cacace (A / CA) Vincent Lovallo

Just when you thought it was safe to go back on the internet…

Why would you ever think that? At least Bite Sized Archie is back in print to take your mind away from that madness! Bite Sized Archie returns in the second collection of the thought-provoking (sure, why not) and satirical (most definitely) webcomic! The gang from Riverdale go way past meta and right into real as they tackle the world of today in their weekly strips. Both charming and sardonic, these comics reflect all the little things in life, pop culture and beyond. Packed with behind-the-scenes content from the creative team, you can't miss this sequel compilation!

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

