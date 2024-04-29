Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: july 2024, riverdale, saw, Solicits
Truth Or Dare Brings Saw To Archie Comics' July 2024 Solicits
Truth Or Dare mashes up Girl, Interrupted, Cruel Intentions and Saw for Archie Comics' July 2024 solicits and solicitations.
Archie Comics launched Truth or Dare, a Riverdale teen psychological thriller mashing up Girl, Interrupted, Cruel Intentions and Saw, in which behavioural psychologist hobbyist and nineties Riverdale character Trula Twyst puts familiar Archie characters in dangerous situations. Written by Ron Robbins and drawn by Laura Braga and part of Archie Comics' July 2024 solicits and solicitations.
CHILLING ADV TRUTH OR DARE ONESHOT CVR A LAURA BRAGA
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
MAY241036
(W) Ron Robbins (A / CA) Laura Braga
When new student Trula Twyst comes to Riverdale, her mysterious and quiet nature doesn't mix well with the squeaky-clean façade of Riverdale High. Tormented by her past and with a keen interest in Behavioral Psychology, she sets her sights on dismantling the traditional high school hierarchy from within. How? By a simple game of Truth or Dare… This horror one shot is smart, sexy, and for fans of movies like Escape Room, Saw, and Girl, Interrupted. In Shops: Jul 17, 2024
- CHILLING ADV TRUTH OR DARE ONESHOT CVR B SUSPIRIA VILCHEZ
ARCHIE COMICS JUDGMENT DAY #3 (OF 3) CVR A MEGAN HUTCHISON
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
MAY241038
MAY241039 – ARCHIE COMICS JUDGMENT DAY #3 (OF 3) CVR B FRANCAVILLA
MAY241040 – ARCHIE COMICS JUDGMENT DAY #3 (OF 3) CVR C REIKO MURAKAMI
MAY241041 – ARCHIE COMICS JUDGMENT DAY #3 (OF 3) CVR D LUANA VECCHIO
(W) Aubrey Sitterson (A / CA) Meghan Hutchinson
The epic horror event of the summer comes to its shocking end! At Jughead's insistence, Archie is willing to make amends with someone important to him-but what he discovers will force him to make a choice that could change his life. It's finally time for Archie to decide-will he give himself over fully to Alistair, or retain the parts of himself that make him Archie? Find out in this jaw-dropping conclusion that will have readers talking for years to come.
In Shops: Jul 31, 2024
BETTY & VERONICA SUMMER SPECTACULAR ONESHOT
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
MAY241042
(W) Tom DeFalco (A) Jim Amash, Steven Butler (CA) Holly G
BRAND NEW STORY: Chaos reigns when Betty and Veronica's plans for a tranquil girls' night with a few friends are ruined by Archie and a team of boisterous Little Leaguers! Plus, even more fun-in-the-sun stories!
In Shops: Jul 03, 2024
ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS SPECTACLE TP
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
MAY241043
(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent
We've got 1,000 more pages of good-natured high jinks and fun for our adoring fans! Archie and his friends create a SPECTACLE in this oversized collection of entertaining stories!
In Shops: Jul 31, 2024
ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO DIGEST #19 CHRISTMAS IN JULY
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
MAY241044
(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent
Celebrate the holidays while on holiday in this festively fun digest! Archie and the gang are here to cool of you off with some yuletide cheer and season's greetings while you're simmering in the sun!
In Shops: Jul 03, 2024
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #352
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
MAY241045
(W) Various, Tania del Rio (A) VARIOUS, Holly G (CA) Dan Parent
BRAND NEW STORY! Sabrina hosts a monster movie night on the beach but her nemesis, Amber Nightstone, has other plans! When Amber uses her magic to make the monsters leap off the screen, Sabrina must use her own spells to keep Archie and her friends safe, without them realizing the movie "magic" is real!
In Shops: Jul 17, 2024
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #326
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
MAY241046
(W) VARIOUS, Dan Parent (A) Various (CA) Francis Bonnet (A / CA) Dan Parent
BRAND NEW STORY! Moose has been training Betty and Veronica to become Pickleball champions. He mentors them with patience and poise-but the same can't be said for the two BFFs when it's time to dink on the court! Will he regret taking them under his paddles?
In Shops: Jul 24, 2024
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #142
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
MAY241047
(W) Various, Dan Parent (A) Various (CA) Francis Bonnet (A / CA) Dan Parent
BRAND NEW STORY! Archie and the gang are having a fun time on the beach, until they learn of Riverdale Beach's haunted history! Rumors of ghost surfers have them all on edge-especially when items begin disappearing! Could the rumors of hang ten hauntings be true?
In Shops: Jul 31, 2024
BITE SIZED ARCHIE TP VOL 01 (FEB221225)
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
APR241023
(W) Ron Cacace (A / CA) Vincent Lovallo
We hope you're hungry for laughs! The collection of Archie Comics' first-ever webcomic series is here! Bite Sized Archie features all your pals and gals from Riverdale (and beyond) while covering everything from video games to pop culture to embarrassing group chats! Complete with exclusive bonus features, character sketches and behind-the-scenes conversations from the creative team, you'll be absolutely thrilled as we take a deeper look at the comic that's been delighting Archie fans on social media every week!
In Shops: Jun 05, 2024
BITE SIZED ARCHIE TP VOL 02 GOING VIRAL (O/A)
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
APR241024
(W) Ron Cacace (A / CA) Vincent Lovallo
Just when you thought it was safe to go back on the internet…
Why would you ever think that? At least Bite Sized Archie is back in print to take your mind away from that madness! Bite Sized Archie returns in the second collection of the thought-provoking (sure, why not) and satirical (most definitely) webcomic! The gang from Riverdale go way past meta and right into real as they tackle the world of today in their weekly strips. Both charming and sardonic, these comics reflect all the little things in life, pop culture and beyond. Packed with behind-the-scenes content from the creative team, you can't miss this sequel compilation!
In Shops: Jun 05, 2024