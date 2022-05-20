Turtles, Transformers, Trek, Trve Kvlt- Full IDW Solicits August 2022

Here are the full IDW Publishing solicitations coming through Penguin Random House, as the exclusive distributor of IDW comic books, with Diamond now as a sub-distributor.

BEST OF EC ARTISAN EDITION SC

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221632

(W) Al Feldstein, Harvey Kurtzman (A) Al Williamson, Harvey Kurtzman, Bernie Krigstein, Johnny Craig, Joe Orlando, Wally Wood, Jack Davis, Graham Ingels

The Best of EC Comics Artisan Edition collects 25 of the finest stories ever produced by the legendary comics company. The stories in this volume represent the very best of what EC published-Wally Wood's "My World," Al Williamson's "Food for Thought," Alex Toth's "Thunderjet," Joe Orlando's "Judgment Day," Harvey Kurtzman's "Corpse on the Imjin," Bernie Krigstein's "Master Race," Jack Davis' "Foul Play," and many more classics. Every page has been scanned from the original art in color-and while the art appears to be in black and white, if you look closely, you will notice that blue pencil notations, ink gradients, corrections, duo-shade, and so much more is clearly visible, ll the little nuances that makes original art so beautiful and unique.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 39.99

BLOOM COUNTY LIBRARY SC BOOK 01

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221633

(W) Berkeley Breathed (A) Berkeley Breathed

Running from December 8th, 1980, to August 6th, 1989, Bloom County was published in an astounding 1,200 newspapers on a daily basis. Bloom County Library: Book One is the first of five editions collecting the Pulitzer Prize- and Eisner Award-winning comic strip in its entirety. The first book introduces the beloved Opus the Penguin, as well as Bill the Cat, Cutter John, Michael Binkley, Milo Bloom, Steve Dallas, and others. This volume also contains insightful commentary by Berkeley Breathed on his quirky creations. Every strip, from the very first until the last, are presented here in chronologically. You'll never have a better chance to revisit these old friends-or to discover them for the first time.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 34.99

D & D RAVENLOFT ORPHAN OF AGONY ISLE #3 CVR A UNDERWOOD

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221634

JUN221635 – D & D RAVENLOFT ORPHAN OF AGONY ISLE #3 CVR B HOWELL – 3.99

JUN221636 – D & D RAVENLOFT ORPHAN OF AGONY ISLE #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV Z

(W) Ro Mediavilla, Aaron Harvey (A) Kayla Felty (A / CA) Bayleigh Underwood

When Miranda's situation in Schloss Mordenheim becomes unbearable, she makes a daring escape, only to discover that Viktra's warnings about the outside world were true! Can Miranda choose between the doctor she knows and the doctor she doesn't?

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DARK SPACES WILDFIRE #2 CVR A SHERMAN

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221637

JUN221638 – DARK SPACES WILDFIRE #2 CVR B SORRENTINO – 3.99

JUN221639 – DARK SPACES WILDFIRE #2 CVR C – 3.99

JUN221640 – DARK SPACES WILDFIRE #2 CVR D – 3.99

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

The trap is set and the blaze is burning, but what our rogue firefighters find inside the hillside mansion is more than they ever bargained for-and more than they can bear. The plan for the perfect heist suffers a terrifying twist as the flames approach and we turn up the heat!

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #297 CVR A GALLANT

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221641

JUN221642 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #297 CVR B SULLIVAN – 3.99

JUN221643 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #297 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ROYLE (N

(W) Larry Hama (A / CA) S. L. Gallant

The final G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero story arc at IDW Publishing continues! Using a brand-new casino on Cobra Island as a front, Cobra has been busy behind the scenes resurrecting dangerous villains and heroes alike, all in the hope of creating the deadliest Cobra army ever! It'll be up to the warriors of G.I. Joe to foil their archenemy's evil machinations before it's too late. The game for the fate of the world is barreling toward a calamitous conclusion, and it's time for every single player to go all in!

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO BEST OF STORM SHADOW

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221644

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

Once a warrior for Cobra, then a soldier for G.I. Joe, but always an Arashikage ninja first and foremost! He's Tommy Arashikage, aka Storm Shadow-and these are some of his greatest adventures!

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 6.99

KILL LOCK ARTISAN WRAITH #6 (OF 7)

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221645

(W) Livio Ramondelli (A / CA) Livio Ramondelli

Secrets revealed! The origin of the Wraith Legion's alliance with the Forgers is revealed! What could possibly scare an army of nearly indestructible bots? And what does the Artisan Wraith have to do with it?

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY #4 CVR A KACHEL

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221646

JUN221647 – MY LITTLE PONY #4 CVR B JUSTASUTA – 3.99

JUN221648 – MY LITTLE PONY #4 CVR C 10 COPY FORSTNER INCV

(W) Mary Kenney

Pipp's online persona has only been growing. The "Pippsqueaks" look forward to getting glimpses of her exciting life. But when Pipp decides to get personal and depart from her expected glitz and glamour, she will have to reckon with unpredictable responses and address the difficulty of balancing her private life with that of a renowned Pegasusprincess.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #52 CVR A DUTREIX

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221649

JUN221650 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #52 CVR B HERNANDEZ – 3.99

JUN221651 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #52 CVR C 10 COPY FOURDRAINE INCV (

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Evan Stanley (CA) Gigi Dutreix

Every Badnik is on high alert in Eggperial City! It's going to take some quick thinking from Sonic and crew to escape undetected. Meanwhile, Surge plots her comeback-she needs more power, and she needs it now.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG ANNUAL 2022 CVR A SONIC TEAM

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221652

(W) Ian Flynn, Evan Stanley, Aaron Hammerstrom, VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Sonic Team

It's a little mangled, it's kind of jumbled, it's the 2022 Annual with Rough & Tangle and Rouge & Tumble! Writers Ian Flynn, Evan Stanley & Gigi Dutreix, Aaron Hammerstrom, Daniel Barnes, Ian Mutchler, and India Swift bring to readers six new heartwarming stories of unlikely pairs!

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 7.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG ANNUAL 2022 CVR B REGGIE GRAHAM

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG ANNUAL 2022 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

STAR TREK MIRROR WAR #8 (OF 8) CVR A WOODWARD

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221655

JUN221656 – STAR TREK MIRROR WAR #8 (OF 8) CVR B MADRIAGA – 3.99

JUN221657 – STAR TREK MIRROR WAR #8 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ALVARADO (

(W) David Tipton, Scott Tipton (A) Gavin Smith (CA) J. K. Woodward

After splintering the Cardassian blockade with a bold, joint attack and help from old friends, the crew of the I.S.S. Enterprise moves to end the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance once and for all! Enter the Mirror Universe and witness the fate of the Terran Empire in this explosive finale of The Mirror War!

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK PICARD STARGAZER #1 CVR A HERNANDEZ

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221658

JUN221659 – STAR TREK PICARD STARGAZER #1 CVR B LEVENS – 4.99

JUN221660 – STAR TREK PICARD STARGAZER #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV KANGAS (NET

(W) Mike Johnson (A / CA) Angel Hernandez

Embark on a never-before-seen journey set between seasons two and three of the Paramount+ hit series Star Trek: Picard! When the U.S.S. Stargazer goes missing near a planet from his past, Admiral Jean Luc-Picard enlists Seven's help to unravel the mystery and save the Stargazer crew!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK THE TRILL ONESHOT CVR A PRASETYA

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221661

(W) Jody Houser (A / CA) Hendry Prasetya

Someone is following Vanah, a research student and ex-applicant to the Trill Symbiont Initiate Program, after a life-changing event on a joint Trill-Federation science expedition. Delve into the world of the Trill in this suspenseful tale of tradition, independence, and survival.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 7.99

STAR TREK THE TRILL ONESHOT CVR B 10 COPY INCV BEGUEZ

IDW PUBLISHING

TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #1 CVR A FEDERICI

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221663

JUN221664 – TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #1 CVR B EASTMAN – 5.99

JUN221665 – TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV QUALANO

(W) Tom Waltz (A / CA) Vincenzo Federici

The Armageddon Game Has Begun! Under the leadership of the Shredder, the TMNT begin a dangerous quest to seek out allies against Rat King's trio of terror: LeatherKrang, Baxter Stockman, and Madame Null. It's a mission that will see the Turtles spread out across New York City… and across multiple dimensions! But they better hurry, because their enemies are already on the march, and things are not looking good for Mutant Town while most of our heroes are away. Desperate measures, false flag attacks, mysterious new villains, and unexpected alliances… It all starts here in the premiere issue of the biggest TMNT event of the year!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 5.99

TMNT BEST OF BAXTER STOCKMAN

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221666

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

He's an inventor. He's a mad genius. He's a cutthroat businessman. He's a villain. He's a hero. He's been a mutant fly. He's even been the mayor of New York City. But most importantly, he's never, ever boring. This is Baxter Stockman at his very best… Just ask him!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 5.99

TMNT ONGOING #132 CVR A TUNICA

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221667

JUN221668 – TMNT ONGOING #132 CVR B EASTMAN – 3.99

JUN221669 – TMNT ONGOING #132 CVR C 10 COPY INCV LEITE

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Pablo Tunica

As the TMNT continue to train under the tutelage of the Shredder in Northampton, the techniques they are learning take a bizarrely arcane turn. Will Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, Leonardo, and Jennika learn how to master and control the dark ninja arts… or will they be consumed by them? One thing's for certain: if they are to have any chance at success, they will need to seek out a light from the past to help guide their way.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS SHATTERED GLASS II #1 CVR A BROKENSHIRE

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221670

JUN221671 – TRANSFORMERS SHATTERED GLASS II #1 CVR B ZONER – 3.99

JUN221672 – TRANSFORMERS SHATTERED GLASS II #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MATERE

(W) Danny Lore (A) Marcelo Matere (CA) Nick Brokenshire

Shattered Glass is back! Optimus Prime is a ruthless tyrant, and Megatron is a compassionate peacekeeper. Cybertron sits on the brink of war as Autobots and Decepticons race to gain control of a Titan that could destroy either side in nanocycles. While everyone has their eyes on the Titan, Ultra Magnus, a powerful shadow broker, puts into action a plan kilocycles in the making!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS LAST BOT STANDING #4 CVR A ROCHE

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221673

JUN221674 – TRANSFORMERS LAST BOT STANDING #4 CVR B ZAMA – 5.99

JUN221675 – TRANSFORMERS LAST BOT STANDING #4 CVR C STONE – 5.99

JUN221676 – TRANSFORMERS LAST BOT STANDING #4 CVR D OCHOPANTE – 5.99

JUN221677 – TRANSFORMERS LAST BOT STANDING #4 CVR E 10 COPY SU INCV (NET

(W) Nick Roche (A) E. J. Su (CA) Nick Roche

It's come to this! Donnokt-no, the universe-hangs in the balance. The last true Cybertronian stands against Visitors from another world to determine the future. One shall stand, one shall fall. Find out who will be the Last Bot Standing!

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 5.99

TRVE KVLT #1 CVR A LIANA KANGAS

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221678

JUN221679 – TRVE KVLT #1 CVR B LLOVET – 3.99

JUN221680 – TRVE KVLT #1 CVR C LELAY – 3.99

(W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A / CA) Liana Kangas

Marty Tarantella has been flipping burgers for 15 years. He has no kids, no hobbies, no love interests, and, essentially, no life. But what he does have is a plan to change everything. Years of watching the daily rhythms of the neighboring stores has given Marty the idea for a perfect heist, but when he accidentally steals a supernatural weapon from a cult full of violent lunatics, the resulting Satanic panic will be way above his minimum-wage pay grade. Nothing can prepare you for the coming of Trve Kvlt, a deliciously horrifying and hilarious new series!

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.99

USAGI YOJIMBO #30 CVR A SAKAI

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221681

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Merchant Awase, his family, and all his employees are dead, and his shop has been ransacked. Chizu, former head of the Neko Ninja, reveals to them the secret document they carry hidden in a nondescript jewelry box. A document that Lord Hikiji, the Shadow Lord, wants and has sent his Komori (Bat) Ninja squad to retrieve, no matter the cost.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DOUGHNUTS AND DOOM GN

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221683

Being a teenage witch-or rock star-is tougher than it looks! Flying brooms and electric guitars set hearts aflame in this fantastically fizzy graphic novel. When Margot meets Elena, emotions run high, magic is in the air, and doughnuts… float? One is a stressed-out witch trying to get her potions business off the ground, the other is a struggling rock musician whose band is going nowhere. Neither of them are having a good time! No wonder things quickly escalate from words to literal sparks flying when they first meet. Could this be the start of a delicious new relationship… or is a bad-luck curse leading them to certain doom?

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 14.99

BEAUTY OF HORROR COLORING BOOK VOL 06 FAMOUS MONSTERPIECES (

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221631

(W) Alan Robert (A / CA) Alan Robert

Fan-favorite Ghouliana lets her artistic apparitions loose in the halls of the museum to reimagine the world's most famous works of art in Volume 6 of the bestselling Beauty of Horror series. Be on the hunt for all of the lost, historic items she's dropped along the way, such as Van Gogh's Ear, Venus Di Milo's arms, Renoir's Pipe, Warhol's wig, Salvador Dali's mustache, and more! Use your colors and creativity to turn these intricate, hand-drawn masterpieces into Famous MONSTERpieces!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 16.99