Two Black Adam Collections With Pretty Much The Same Cover, Out Today

Today sees DC Comics publish two collections featuring tales of the character Black Adam, ahead of the release of the movie starring Dwayne Johnson in the role, next month. The first, a new edition of JSA: Black Reign, has now been retitled Black Adam: JSA: Black Reign, collecting stories from the Justice Society of America, Hawkman and the JSA Black Reign one-shot comic books published a few years ago now.

Then there's a new collection, Black Adam: Rise And Fall Of An Empire, collecting his stories from the 52 weekly comic event. And both collections are published today… if you can tell them apart, that is. It might not be that easy to do so, when looking at the comic book store shelving units.

This is how JSA: Black Reign looked like in its first printing.

And this was the solicited cover for the new version, with Black Adam made more prominent.

While this is how Rise And Fall Of An Empire was solicited.

But clearly, someone at Discovery/Warner Bros. decided that more of the Black Adam collections should have the one from the movie on the front cover. Even if they ended up looking exactly the same… JSA: Black Reign and Rise And Fall Of An Empire are published by DC Comics today. The movie starring Dwayne Johnson is released on the 21st of October in the US, the USA and Canada.

You know, DC Comics did cut back on a swathe of numbers of editorial staff. Might it have been easier for some to just do a cut and paste?

BLACK ADAM JSA BLACK REIGN TP NEW EDITION

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Rags Morales, Don Kramer, Various (CA) John Watson

Offered again! Black Adam brings old-world justice to Kahndaq as Hawkman seizes control of the JSA and brings them to the turbulent Middle East for an epic battle! A thrilling collection of your favorite tales featuring Black Adam and the JSA. Collects JSA #56-58, HAWKMAN #23-25, and JSA: BLACK REIGN #1.

Retail: $16.99 In-Store Date: 09/27/2022 BLACK ADAM RISE AND FALL OF AN EMPIRE TP

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) J.G. Jones

Weaving together tales of a world after the Infinite Crisis, this collection follows Teth-Adam, the antihero better known as Black Adam, during the year without Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman! Will Black Adam's vision of a free Kahndaq be realized, or will his dreams come crashing down around him? Collects stories from 52 #1-3, #6-10, #12-16, #18-26, #29-34, #36-40, #43-50, #52, and The 52 Omnibus.

Retail: $34.99 In-Store Date: 09/27/2022