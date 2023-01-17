Two More Comic Stores Close, Three More Comic Stores Open Comic stores keep opening, and closing. Bleeding Cool tries to keep on top of such changes in the retail community.

We've looked at one closing comic store and another two comic stores opening today. But changes in the retail market keep coming and Bleeding Cool tries to keep on top of as many as we can. Stormcrow Comics in Archdale, North Carolina, closed last week. Very little mention online, but confirmed by Google. And Rick's Comic City of Fort Campbell in Kansas is also closing. The store posted "It comes with a heavy heart, but we will be closing our doors for good on 11 February 2023. Our Clarksville location will still be open to fulfill all your comic book and collectable needs. In the next few weeks leading up to our last day we will be having a series of SALES each week starting on the 10th. The first of these sales will be 10 to 17 January and will be 30% off everything in the store. stay posted for more sales news. Again this is ONLY our PX LOCATION the CLARKSVILLE LOCATION WILL STILL BE OPEN for the next 100 years or so. Then we have three other comic book stores opening.

The Comic Cop comic book store is opening in Grand Island, Nebraska, on the 21st of January. Located at 821 W Oklahoma Suite #4, Grand Island, NE 68801.

Gene Morris has opened a new comic book store, Gene's Comics & Toys at the Barnyard Flea Market, Booth F-28 in Lexington South Carolina. His daughter Kirsty Morris posts "Been sitting on this secret for a few weeks but I can finally announce: Daddy is finally opening his own store front at the Barnyard Flea Market!! Buy, sell, trade for all the nerdy needs!!! He's got Star Wars! He's got He-Man! He's got DC & Marvel! And PLENTY more!" And Brown's Corner has launched at 500 Main St. Point Pleasant, West Virginia selling comics, cards, Funkos, Pokemon and other collectibles.

Bleeding Cool tries to mark the passing of comic stores as well as their opening. Existing fanbases are likely to make the former more well-known, but please let us know if a comic store is opening or closing in your neighbourhood. Just e-mail richjohnston@gmail.com.