Two Pages From The Joker's Killing Joke Origin, $140,000 So Far

As part of a massive auction of premium comic books and original artwork at Heritage Auctions, two pages of Alan Moore and Brian Bolland's The Killing Joke will go under the hammer today. To see one page for sale is a rare thing, to see two pages such pages sell is unheard of. And such iconic scenes as well, the Joker talking to his wife and his gangster employers in the days before he had the accident, and pages that have become so iconic since. Pages 7 and 11, with a combined total of bids of $140,000 between them and everything to play for. There are also a few Judge Dredd pages and covers by Bolland that may be a little more affordable… for now. Here are the listings;

Brian Bolland Batman: The Killing Joke Story Page #7 Original Art (DC, 1989). The Joker's genesis has been filled with ambiguity since his conception back in 1940 with the character having various origins. In Alan Moore's groundbreaking story, and particularly these very panels, readers would get insight into just how badly a day would need to go, how horrible a life could turn, before driving a person mad. The Killing Joke was simultaneously one of Alan Moore's best-written stories, one of Brian Bolland's best-drawn tales, and one of the best ever Batman/Joker stories! Fans and critics have dubbed it one of the most influential comic stories to come out of the 1980s, due to its shocking impact and shrapnel it left throughout the entire DC Universe. Produced in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15.5". Light toning, all text are paste-ups, the top border has a horizontal crease all the way across the page, and there is marginal tape residue. Signed in the lower area. In Excellent condition. Property From the Collection of Darren Shan. Currently has bids totalling $81,000.

Brian Bolland Batman: The Killing Joke Story Page #11 Original Art (DC, 1989). The Joker's first associations with the Red Hood and Gotham's Ace Chemical Processing Plant date back to 1951 in Detective Comics #168, which gave readers a Joker origin story as the villain leaps into a vat of chemicals to escape Batman. In this critically acclaimed one-shot, Alan Moore would resurrect both representations of the infamous villain — on this very page we see the first mentions of the chemical plant, and also the first appearance of the actual red-lensed hood that the eventual Crown Prince of Crime would wear as a hired felon. Brian Bolland scored a critical hit at DC with his art on the Camelot 3000 mini-series, and his earlier work on the Judge Dredd stories in 2000 A.D. Weekly had established him as a top talent in the field. For most comic fans, he secured a place in the comic-book hall of fame with his work on this powerful story. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15.5". Light toning, all text are paste-ups, the top border has a horizontal crease all the way across, and there is marginal tape residue. Signed in the lower area. In Excellent condition. Property From the Collection of Darren Shan. Currently has bids totalling $59,000.

Brian Bolland Judge Dredd: The Judge Child Quest #2 Cover Original Art (Eagle Comics, 1984). Mega City One's #1 Lawman faces the minions of "The Thing from the Pit". Created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 9.75" x 15". Signed in the upper left side by Bolland. All masthead and cover text is paste-up. The word balloons and some other paste-ups have discolored. In Very Good condition. Currently with bids totalling $13,800.

Brian Bolland Judge Dredd: The Cursed Earth #1 Trade Paperback Postergraph Pin-Up Illustration Original Art (Titan, 1982). "Where the Mutants Dwell there is no law, just a living hell." Bolland uses his amazing clean line and keen design to showcase one of his most popular story arcs The Cursed Earth. Brian Bolland has gained notoriety throughout his career for his realistic illustrations that graced many DC comic covers through the years. This one is from a peak period for the artist, and was an all-new pin-up piece to balance out the page count for this reprint of 2000 AD material. Ink over graphite with marker on illustration board with an image area of 11.25" x 14". Mild toning, spots of adhesive residue and/or soiling in the lower image area, with edge and corner wear. In Very Good condition. Currently with bids totalling $5400.

Brian Bolland 2000 AD #65 Judge Dredd Story Page 4 Original Art (IPC, 1978). From "The Cursed Earth, Part 5: The Mutie Mountains" story, this page features Judge Dredd and Judge Jack at Mount Rushmore! The last panel also features Spikes Harvey Rotten! Created in ink and Zipatone over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 13.25" x 17". All text is paste-up and has discolored from glue residue. Signed by Bolland in the lower right margin. In Very Good condition. Currently with bids totalling $3480.