Two Rons Reunite for Silver Surfer: Rebirth at Marvel in 2022

Ron Marz and Ron Lim, other was known as the Two Rons, which is short for The Two Ron-Ron-Rons, The Two Ron-Rons, will reunite to revisit their classic early nineties run on Silver Surfer with a new five-issue mini-series, Silver Surfer: Rebirth. The series will serve as a direct follow-up to Silver Surfer: The Nu 52, and sees the titular Surfer team up with Thanos to stop an unspecified bad guy from bringing back the original Captain Marvel. From the press release:

This January, legendary creators Ron Marz and Ron Lim will make their grand return to the mythos they helped define with an all-new story set during their classic run on SILVER SURFER! A five-issue limited series, SILVER SURFER: REBIRTH, will follow in the tradition of current hit titles such as X-MEN LEGENDS and SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN which sees the greatest creators in Marvel Comics history revisit their historic runs for fresh insights and revelatory adventures. Throughout the '90s, Marz and Lim shaped Marvel's cosmic landscape with epic tales involving Silver Surfer, Thanos, and the Infinity Gems. Now, the writer-artist duo are back to deliver everything that fans loved about their original works and more!

As we all know, publishing a new comic that trades on nostalgia for a comic published in the 1990s is one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work, so this comic is sure to burn up the sales charts. Of course, using one of Joe's 22 Gimmicks isn't a commentary on the quality of the comic itself, but rather a commentary on the relevance of the quality to sales, which is none at all.

One of the Two Rons said in the press release:

Turns out you can go home again. SILVER SURFER with Ron Lim was literally my first job in comics. The first comic page I ever wrote was drawn by Ron when we were both kids. And now three decades later we get to go back there and slip right back into that same groove. It's so great to be wielding the power cosmic again.

And the other Ron said:

I am so thrilled to be penciling SILVER SURFER: REBIRTH. When Darren Shan, our editor, asked if I'd be interested in working on this with Ron Marz, I jumped at the chance. It is fantastic to be working with Ron again. It has been quite a while since we worked together, but it feels like hardly a day has passed. I'm having a blast getting to draw many of my favorite characters from our run. The story is full of surprises, familiar characters and crazy cosmic action! I can't wait for the readers to check out the book—hope they enjoy it as much as I enjoy drawing it!

Check out the solicit and cover below:

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH #1 (OF 5)

Written by RON MARZ

Art and Cover by RON LIM

On Sale 1/19 Someone has stolen the Reality Gem, an object that allows the user to fulfill any wish no matter the consequences! But whoever has taken it is doing things like bringing back the dead hero Captain Mar-Vell. It's up to Silver Surfer to team up with the least likely of allies, Thanos, to find the Gem and restore reality to its proper form!