TwoMorrows Believes They'll Never Get Paid By Diamond, Launches Appeal

TwoMorrows launches an appeal to raise money after the Diamond bankruptcy and sets out why they don't believe they'll ever be paid

Yesterday, the longstanding publisher of magazines and books about comics, TwoMorrows, launched a crowdfunded support campaign on GiveButter in an attempt to recoup some of their losses from the Diamond Comic Distributors bankruptcy. At the time of publication, they have raised $12,341, or 18% of their $65,000 goal. As they state on their campaign page;

"TwoMorrows Publishing opened its doors in 1994 with the first issue of the Jack Kirby Collector magazine, and is today the premier publisher of fan magazines about comic books, LEGO®, and pop culture. For 30 years we've distributed our products to retailers worldwide through Diamond Comic Distributors, who filed for bankruptcy in January 2025. Thankfully, we're now distributed through Lunar Distribution going forward. But Diamond still owes us $65,000 for unpaid products since December 2024, and it's 100% certain we will never be paid. In the interim, we've had to pay our printer, shipping costs, contributors, and absorb the lost revenue while switching to our new distributor. And it's not just TwoMorrows Publishing that's hurting from this; our individual editors and authors who labored over those publications were hit hard, too! Here's the sad Diamond math"

And they show their working-out based on how they see the current situation.

"$57 million Diamond bankruptcy sale price

-$44.7 million they owe to Chase for operating capital loans

-$15 million in legal fees (and counting)

Total left: [-$2.7 million]" "With a deficit of $2.7 million dollars from their bankruptcy, it's no wonder Diamond is attempting to keep our inventory (and that of 135 other publishers) to sell, and retain all the funds to pay their bank and lawyers, not publishers. Talk about adding insult to injury! So we're reaching out to you, to help the TwoMorrows family recoup some of our losses—and by donating, you'll get advance copies of our upcoming titles! With a minimum donation of $50, you can choose one of these advance items, to be mailed to you on October 15: Back Issue #164 (not in stores til 1/21/2026), Cryptology #7 (not in stores til 1/21/2026) These won't be in stores until late January, but you can enjoy them months early, as thanks for your generosity! But Monday, October 6 is the last day to get an advance copy, so don't delay! A free digital edition will be sent to you as well on the day the issues arrive in stores. And if you already have a subscription or have pre-ordered the item(s) you chose, we'll adjust your account accordingly. You can also make a donation of any amount, and it will help us keep producing all your favorite comics and pop culture publications!"

They also posted an update today, saying;

"INCONCEIVABLE! Third goal met! After just 2 days, we just topped our third goal of $10,000 toward our Diamond bankruptcy losses! The campaign lasts til Oct. 14, so let's see how much more of our $65,000 loss we can erase. Thanks, supporters!"

TwoMorrows Publishing was founded in 1994 by John Morrow and Pam Morrow out of their small advertising agency in Raleigh, North Carolina, to publish magazines about comic books. Titles include Alter Ego, Back Issue!, BrickJournal, Comic Book Creator, Draw!, Jack Kirby Collector and RetroFan. They were heavily impacted by the Diamond Comic Distributors Chapter 11 bankruptcy and pulled their titles even from third party distribution by Diamond or Diamond UK.

