TwoMorrows Publishing Appeal To Readers After Diamond Doesn't Pay

Bleeding Cool has been doing our level best to monitor, catalogue, analyse and contextualise the ongoing impact of Diamond Comic Distributors announcing Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The latest victim to speak out is TwoMorrows Publishing, which has contacted its regular readers with the following appeal. They state that "Diamond Comic Distributors has filed for bankruptcy without paying for our December and January magazines and books, leaving us with enormous losses—and we still have to cover our expenses on those items, and keep producing your favorite publications. Until payments from our new distributor begin in a few months, we're staying afloat with webstore sales. So here are five ways you can help"

"Order something at www.twomorrows.com! Anything you purchase directly from us—print or digital—will help us stay in business, and avoid disruptions to our upcoming releases. Get our new 2025 catalog here for easy ordering. "Subscribe or purchase our next few issues! Retailers could miss some items during our switch to Lunar Distribution, and new tariffs may result in price increases. Save by pre-ordering upcoming items from TwoMorrows now, and subscribe or renew your current print or digital subscription. "Check out our Rainy Day Sale for: • Full 8-volume sets of American Comic Book Chronicles hardcovers at 30% off! • Rare Kirby Five-Oh! unnumbered hardcovers! • One-of-a-kind complete runs of File Copies of our magazines, Modern Masters books, and more! "Tell your comics shop to switch their Diamond orders to Lunar! Diamond cancelled orders for all new items starting with the ones below. Use these Lunar Codes to re-order at your local comics shop by February 10!

"TwoMorrows Contributors Offer! Have you contributed to our publications and need more copies of your work for your files, or for family and friends? • Any magazine issue you contributed to is $3 each plus shipping. • Any book you contributed to is $5-15 each (based on cover price) plus shipping. Email store@twomorrows.com or call 919-449-0344 to order. With the help of loyal readers like you, TwoMorrows Publishing will get through this, and emerge even stronger. Thank you for your many years of support. TwoMorrows' fans are the best!"

That is also the sound of TwoMorrows Publishing thanking their lucky stars that they set up distribution at Lunar as well as Diamond some time ago. Not all publishers are so lucky.

TwoMorrows Publishing was founded in 1994 by John Morrow and Pam Morrow out of their small advertising agency in Raleigh, North Carolina, to publish magazines about comic books. Titles include Alter Ego, Back Issue!, BrickJournal, Comic Book Creator, Draw!, Jack Kirby Collector and RetroFan.

