Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: tyler boss, You'll Do Bad Things

Tyler Boss & Adriano Turtulici's You'll Do Bad Things In March

Tyler Boss and Adriano Turtulici's You'll Do Bad Things in March 2025 from Image Comics

Article Summary Tyler Boss and Adriano Turtulici launch a new Image Comics mini-series, You'll Do Bad Things, with Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou.

The story follows a true crime writer whose fictional tales become real-life murders by a serial killer.

Drenched in Giallo-inspired neon gore, it critiques true crime fascination and celebrates B-horror camp.

You'll Do Bad Things #1 releases March 26th with covers by Tyler Boss, Adriano Turtulici, Jenna Cha, and Marcos Martín.

Tyler Boss and Adriano Turtulici are launching a new comic book mini-series from Image Comics with letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, You'll Do Bad Things. that follows "a once-famous true crime writer whose horrifying fictional stories are coming to life in a string of murders by a mysterious serial killer."

"Drenched in pulpy Giallo film-inspired neon gore, You'll Do Bad Things takes a deep dive into the worlds of true crime and serial killers, and the fandoms surrounding both. With a touch of B-horror camp, fans of Dario Argento films, Stephen King's Misery, and true crime will enjoy this gorgeously dark six-issue miniseries, launching this March. In You'll Do Bad Things, it's been ten years since the release of He Came in with a Smile, the true crime smash hit that chronicled the brutal murders committed by the Nursery Rhyme Killer. But in the decade since its release, its author Seth Holms hasn't produced another title. He wants to write a story with a happy ending, but every time his fingers clack across the keyboard it always ends in his character's death. Worse yet? These tales of blood and barbarity that flow so freely from Seth's mind are starting to happen in real life."

"I'd like the only way you would hear about this book is from a friend who tries to describe it to you as some half remembered dream," said Boss. "They loan you the copy they got from the video comic book rental store that's been living underneath their bed with the nicked up corner and a sticky cola stain on the front cover. You try to pick off a bit of the lint (at least I hope it's lint) that is clinging to the stain, but you just end up tearing a bit of the cover off. Better not to mess with it anymore and just dive in. You turn the page and read as all that blood starts to pool around you… Adriano and I are trying to make something that feels tactile and constant. It's a love letter to the Italian slasher genre of Giallo, with all the blood and nudity you'd expect. It's a critique of the True Crime genre, and our cultural fascination with serial killers. But mostly it's a fun and nasty comic book, which are my favorite things in the world. I hope you'll join us."

Added Turtulici "You'll Do Bad Things is the best thing that has happened to me in comics so far. Tyler gave me trust and creative freedom, working with him has been a blast from day one. I hope you love it as much as I loved working on it."

You'll Do Bad Things #1 (of 6) will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 26th of March with covers by Tyler Boss, Adriano Turtulici, Jenna Cha and Marcos Martín.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!