UCS Comic Distributors Reborn For Back Issues And Variants

Last month, Bleeding Cool broke the news that the distribution arrangement between DC Comics and Midtown Comics' UCS Comic Distributors was no more. We later learned that DC Comics didn't drop UCS – UCS dropped DC Comics. After all, we were also able to discover that UCS had three-to-four times the volume of DC Comics than DCBS-formed Lunar had. The remaining contract was until the end of the year, but I understand that DC Comics wanted to cut distribution margins further. UCS couldn't see a way forward and pulled out. And all the direct market comic book business went to Lunar, which has already been increasing capacity. But UCS is not going to disappear back into Midtown Comics. Yesterday, they sent out the following missive;

Greetings Retailers! While UCS may not be distributing your weekly DC books any more, that doesn't mean we won't be emailing you about all the other exciting stuff that we have to offer you and your stores to keep your shelves stocked! Head on over to ucscomicdistributors.com and browse our new selections of BACK ISSUES as well as COLLECTIBLES, EXCLUSIVE COVERS, and many rare comics FROM THE VAULT! Be sure to tell your customers as well! They can browse our selection of products without logging in and let you know what they want you to order! Look for products like these and many more from UCS Comic Distributors, and don't forget, all of our remaining in-stock DC products from our days as your weekly distributor are still available to be reordered, and we are still processing and filling orders as usual for these items!"

And yes, they do have quite a lot of Midtown Comics exclusive variant covers. But that's only a small amount of what they seem to have planned going forward. Worth keeping an eye on.