Udon & Capcom Launch Street Fighter Omega in November

It was teased in Free Comic Book Day, now for November Udon Entertainment is launching Street Fighter Omega, a new comic book series that tells a story integrating all the different Street Fighter versions over the decades, written by Matt Moylan. Udon's October 2023 solicits and solicitations run below, including the launch of Darkstalkers Hsein Ko by Ken Siu-Chong and Tovio Rogers.

STREET FIGHTER OMEGA #1 CVR A NG

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

AUG232372

AUG232373 – STREET FIGHTER OMEGA #1 CVR B NG – 4.99

AUG232374 – STREET FIGHTER OMEGA #1 CVR C BLANK SKETCH – 5.99

AUG232375 – STREET FIGHTER OMEGA #1 CVR D 5 COPY INCV KEENBISCUIT – 4.99

(W) Matt Moylan (A) Various (CA) Joe Ng

Celebrating 20 years of UDON's Street Fighter comics! Street Fighter Omega brings together two dozen artists to tell an epic Street Fighter story through a gallery of all-new cover illustrations. See seasoned world warriors, and fresh challengers alike cross fists in this special anniversary 1-shot!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DARKSTALKERS HSIEN KO #1 CVR A PANZER

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

AUG232365

AUG232366 – DARKSTALKERS HSIEN KO #1 CVR B ROGERS – 4.99

AUG232367 – DARKSTALKERS HSIEN KO #1 CVR C BLANK SKETCH COVER – 5.99

AUG232368 – DARKSTALKERS HSIEN KO #1 CVR D 5 COPY INCV ALEXANDER – 4.99

(W) Ken Siu-Chong (A) Tovio Rogers (CA) Panzer

Not dead but not quite alive, the Darkstalker hunter Hsien-Ko pursues only the most malevolent creatures of the night. But she'll need every trick up her sleeve when she encounters the horror known as… Nurse Noir!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

PERSONA 4 ARENA ULTIMAX GN VOL 02

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

AUG232376

(W) Atlus (A / CA) Rokuro Saito

The action continues for the united casts of PERSONA 3 and PERSONA 4! The mysterious General Teddie has returned, and he drags the Investigation Team into a new tournament; the P-1 Climax! With no way to back out, they have no choice but to keep winning or the world will be destroyed! With the fate of several of his friends unknown, Yu breaches the enemy base, learning the secrets of Sho Minazuki, and the truth behind the vicious death matches.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 13.99

