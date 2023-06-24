Posted in: Comics | Tagged: capcom, street fighter, Street Fighter 6, Street Fighter Omega, udon

Street Fighter Omega Is Coming Soon From Capcom And Udon

Udon Studios has promised more to come from Capcom, teasing something brand new called Street Fighter Omega.

Udon Studios publishes the Street Fighter 6 comic book drawn by Chisato Mita, which sees its fourth and final issue out this week. But also promised more to come from Capcom and Udon, with this final teasery page for something new called Street Fighter Omega.

Obviously, there will be a comic book from Udon, but will there be a game to tie this into? Will it have anything to do with Ultra Street Fighter 4's Omega Mode? Or is it maybe a new focus on the Street Fighter line at Udon? An Ultimate Street Fighter comic book for example?

The Street Fighter comic book series from Udon Studios are based on the Street Fighter video game franchise from Capcom but not only draw on established Street Fighter continuity but also occasionally addresses various retcons, and even fanfiction and other non-official sources as well. The comics are intended to share the same continuity with other Capcom-licensed comics such as Darkstalkers, Rival Schools and Final Fight.

Udon has been publishing Street Fighter since their first series in 2003 written by Ken Siu-Chong, and drawn by Alvin Lee, Andrew Hou, Arnold Tsang and Rob Ross. Might Street Fighter Omega represent a twentieth anniversary of Udo and Capcom's Street Fighter comic books?

Udon Entertainment Corp. is a Canadian art studio and publisher that publishes original and translated comic books, graphic novels, manga and art books related to anime and video games. It was founded in 2000 by Erik Ko and Matt Moylan.

