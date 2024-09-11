Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: black panther, ultimate black panther

Ultimate Black Panther Now Uses The Force When It Comes To Vibranium

Ultimate Black Panther has been accused of being an Ultimate book that tacks closer to the version in the Marvel Universe.

Ultimate Black Panther has been accused of being an Ultimate book that tacks closer to the version in the Marvel Universe. Some asking why it needed to be an Ultimate book in the first place. Ultimate Black Panther #8 changed the game for T'CHalla.

With his experiences with the Moon Knight Nation of Konshu, and the new anti-vibranium, giving him a new relationship with the metal that has fuelled the nation of Wakanda while also keeping it hidden…

"Feel the force, T'challa…"

T-Challa is at one with the vibranium. He asks for it, and it replies. He's talking to metal folks, the only problem is that the metal talks back. Sorry, not talks…

… it is singing metal. The only question now is, does this mean a crossover with Star Wars, the use of the Force, weapons being flung around the place, and possibly a lightsabre getting involved? Marvel Comics does have Star Wars #50 out today as well…

Or might it, instead, crossover with an entirely different Disney-owned property?

What If… Black Panther Framed Roger Rabbit?

