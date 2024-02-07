Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ebay, ultimate black panther

Ultimate Black Panther Sells For $25-$30, Ultimate Spider-Man For $80

Thousands of copies of Ultimate Black Panther #1 by Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli seem to have gone missing. This hasn't exactly helped quell the boom in demand for the comic, to the extent that copies of the standard cover have now been sold on eBay for $25 to $30 today, the day the comic book was released. With the 1:25 version going for $40 and one store selling three copies of a CGC 9,8 version for $150 each.

I checked in with Ultimate Spider-Man #1 sales expecting after it came out a couple of weeks ago and had a similar sale trajectory to have cooled off since then. Well, I was very, very wrong. The standard cover has now sold from $60 up to $85 on eBay earlier today.

While Ultimate Invasion #2, featuring the first new Ultimate Spider-Man on the cover of the second printing sending it to $36 with the first printing for $25, and a standard #4 selling for $17 and issue 4 for $20 as lots of Marvel Comics fans are clearly trying to jump on board after the train has left the station.

And already Ultimate X-Men #1 by Peach Momoko out next month is selling for above cover price… it looks like Marvel may be onto a sure thing with the new Ultimate line. If they can keep up with demand and not oversupply it…

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1

MARVEL COMICS

NOV230649

(W) Bryan Hill (A/CA) Stefano Caselli

THE NEW ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER! In the wake of ULTIMATE INVASION, Khonshu and Ra – the force known together as Moon Knight – are seeking to expand their brutal control of the continent of Africa. In response, the lone bulwark against them, the isolated nation of Wakanda, will send forth its champion…its king…the Black Panther! From the creative minds of Bryan Hill (BLADE, KILLMONGER) and Stefano Caselli (X-MEN RED, AVENGERS) comes a bold new take on the world of Black Panther and Wakanda! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 07, 2024 SRP: $5.99

