Ultimate Hawkeye to be Native American… and is Cyclops A Young Girl?

Marvel has released their Ultimate Comics solicits for October 2024, including Ultimate Hawkeye, introduced as a Native American character.

Marvel Comics has released their Ultimate Comics solicits and solicitations for October 2024, including Ultimate Hawkeye, introduced as a Native American character, Black Panther dealing with anti-vibranium, Uncle Ben and JJJ fighting crime together and the Shadow King seeing a new X-Men form in opposition to him… is that a very different young female Cyclops perhaps? We will see…

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #9

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

THE ULTIMATE SORCERER SUPREME?

Magic, mysticism and metal clash! But the source of this magic is not what it appears to be, due to the Maker's reshaping of the world… Black Panther wrestles with this new anti-vibranium – and deals with the devastating consequences! What is the price of such life-bringing power? And what is the price of trying to master it? On Sale 10/2

ULTIMATES #5

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

ULTIMATE HAWKEYE TARGETS CAPTAIN AMERICA!

Hawkeye No More? Not for long! A new challenger approaches when an unknown civilian picks up a discarded bow and arrow – and refuses to let the Ultimates reclaim the stolen Stark Tech! Captain America tries to settle the dispute, leading to an action-packed brawl of arrows versus shields! Meanwhile, the Ultimate Hellfire Club is up to something… On Sale 10/9

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #10

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by DAVID MESSINA

J. JONAH JAMESON, BEN PARKER AND THE GREEN GOBLIN COLLIDE!

Fan-favorite duo Ben Parker and J. Jonah Jameson take center stage in this investigative mystery issue! But in this world of shadows and secrets, every unturned rock leads to danger… And they'll soon have to decide which is the greater challenge – uncovering secrets or keeping them! Featuring guest art by David Messina! On Sale 10/16

ULTIMATE X-MEN #8

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art by PEACH MOMOKO

WHO ARE THE CHILDREN OF THE ATOM?

What are mutants? Where do they come from? And how has the Maker's Council been keeping them under control? All these dark questions and more start to unravel as our heroes investigate a murder that, for some reason, the authorities keep covering up! And Shadow King advances his sinister plots! On Sale 10/30

