Ultimate Wolverine #4 Preview: Logan's Identity Crisis Intensifies

Ultimate Wolverine #4 hits stores on Wednesday as Logan's confrontation with Kitty Pryde and Gambit leaves the Winter Soldier questioning everything he thought he knew.

THE WINTER SOLDIER THAWS? Wolverine's confrontation with Kitty Pryde and Gambit leaves him disoriented, violent and questioning his Maker's Council overlords… who is "Logan"?

Ultimate Wolverine #4

by Christopher Condon & Alessandro Cappuccio, cover by Alessandro Cappuccio

THE WINTER SOLDIER THAWS? Wolverine's confrontation with Kitty Pryde and Gambit leaves him disoriented, violent and questioning his Maker's Council overlords… who is "Logan"?

Marvel | Ultimate Universe

6.64"W x 10.13"H x 0.04"D (16.9 x 25.7 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Apr 16, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621050300411

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621050300416 – ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #4 IBAN COELLO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621050300421 – ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #4 LEINIL YU ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621050300431 – ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #4 DAVID AJA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

