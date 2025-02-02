Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: ultimates

Ultimates #9 Preview: Luke Cage's Behind-Bars Heroics

In Ultimates #9, Luke Cage's history with the Maker's Council comes to light as we learn how he's been secretly working against them from within prison walls.

LUKE CAGE AND THE ULTIMATE PRISON BREAK! Juan Frigeri joins Deniz Camp to bring us the history and the future of Luke Cage! Spider-Man isn't the only success story of Ultimates 1.0…meet the man who has been quietly sabotaging the Maker's Council from behind bars!

Ultimates #9

by Deniz Camp & Juan Frigeri, cover by Dike Ruan

LUKE CAGE AND THE ULTIMATE PRISON BREAK! Juan Frigeri joins Deniz Camp to bring us the history and the future of Luke Cage! Spider-Man isn't the only success story of Ultimates 1.0…meet the man who has been quietly sabotaging the Maker's Council from behind bars!

Marvel | Ultimate Universe

6.61"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Feb 05, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620830200911

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620830200916 – ULTIMATES #9 TAURIN CLARKE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620830200921 – ULTIMATES #9 INHYUK LEE ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620830200931 – ULTIMATES #9 GLEB MELNIKOV VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

