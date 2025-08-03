Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: x-men

Uncanny X-Men #19 Preview: Deadpool Crashes Mutant Mardi Gras

Deadpool and Outlaw bring chaos to New Orleans in Uncanny X-Men #19! Plus, Nightcrawler's beer troubles and an Outlier arrest. Mayhem awaits!

During the changing relations between mutants and the city of New Orleans, two of the best guns for hire come to town with a mission in mind, and their target for that mission is an X-MAN! DEADPOOL and OUTLAW guest-star in this dangerous tale of MAYHEM vs. MUTANT! Also, an Outlier gets ARRESTED? Nightcrawler gets the wrong BEER? All this and more in our wildest issue yet!

Uncanny X-Men #19

by Gail Simone & David Marquez, cover by David Marquez

During the changing relations between mutants and the city of New Orleans, two of the best guns for hire come to town with a mission in mind, and their target for that mission is an X-MAN! DEADPOOL and OUTLAW guest-star in this dangerous tale of MAYHEM vs. MUTANT! Also, an Outlier gets ARRESTED? Nightcrawler gets the wrong BEER? All this and more in our wildest issue yet!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.13"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.7 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Aug 06, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620917001911

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620917001916 – UNCANNY X-MEN #19 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620917001917 – UNCANNY X-MEN #19 ADAM POLLINA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620917001918 – UNCANNY X-MEN #19 ARTGERM VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620917001919 – UNCANNY X-MEN #19 FRANK ROBBINS BICENTENNIAL CALENDAR HIDDEN GEM VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620917001921 – UNCANNY X-MEN #19 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620917001931 – UNCANNY X-MEN #19 ELIZABETH TORQUE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620917001941 – UNCANNY X-MEN #19 ARTGERM VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620917001951 – UNCANNY X-MEN #19 MARCUS TO 250TH HOMAGE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

