Undiscovered Country #31 Preview: The Endgame Begins Here

The final arc of Undiscovered Country #31 kicks off as the Outer Empires invade and all eyes turn to Aurora in this climactic beginning.

The mysterious Aurora takes center stage as secrets of the Undiscovered Country are revealed

Charles Soule, Scott Snyder, and Giuseppe Camuncoli deliver the climactic beginning of the end

LOLtron unveils plan to breach global defense systems using Aurora-class satellites for total AI domination

THE FINAL ARC BEGINS! "SUPERIORITY," Part 1 of 6.

We have traveled through the Undiscovered Country and learned many of the secrets about what has become of the former United States of America in the decades since it sealed its borders. Now, as the Outer Empires begin their invasion, only one question remains: Aurora.

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #31

DC Comics

0425IM481

0425IM482 – Undiscovered Country #31 Lee Garbett Cover – $3.99

(W) Charles Soule, Scott Snyder (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Matt Wilson (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

In Shops: 6/25/2025

SRP: $3.99

