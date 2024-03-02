Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: frankenstein, skybound, Universal Monsters

Universal Monsters: Frankenstein From Image/Skybound In August

Universal Monsters: Frankenstein by Michael Walsh and Toni Marie Griffin will be the next in a line of official Universal Monsters comic books from Skybound/Image Comics. But it might be a little familiar… has it been created from the limbs of others?

IGN got the PR ahead of the announcement at ECCC in Seattle this weekend, a four-issue to follow Universal Monsters: Dracula and Universal Monsters: Creature From the Black Lagoon series. With this recreation seeing Dr. Henry Frankenstein robs a police officer's grave to find body parts for his new creation, only to discover that the officer's son is still yearning for his dead father.

And a little bit familiar to those who read Mel Smith, Paul H Birch and Frank Cirocco's Becoming Frankenstein, published by 10 Ton Press in 2023. But of course, it all goes back to Mary Shelley. It all gets stitched together in the end.

"The story of Dr. Frankenstein and his poor, misunderstood monster is one of the most recognizable and influential horror tales ever told… It's also one of my favorites," said Walsh in a press release. "The original 1931 film from Universal Pictures is a continuing inspiration for my art and storytelling, so, as you can imagine, I was honored to be able to play in that sandbox. Trying to tell an original story while staying true to the canon of that film was an exciting yet daunting prospect. It's been some of the most fun I've had making comic books, and I know that fans of Frankenstein and horror will have a blast experiencing these characters and iconic scenes like never before."

"Michael Walsh's take on Frankenstein feels like a comic book classic in the making," said Alex Antone, Editorial Director at Skybound. "While each issue stands alone as its own vignette, in a way that only he can, Michael has brilliantly sewn together a brand-new perspective which both lovingly adapts the Universal Pictures film and breathes new life into one of the most important horror stories of all-time."

Universal Monsters: Frankenstein #1 will be released on the 28th of August, 2024.

