Unpublished Marvel Books Congregate at Amazon for New Year's Eve

Sometimes it's for political reasons, sometimes it's for sales reasons, and sometimes it's for schedule reasons. But sometimes, after solicitations, Marvel Comics drops projects. However, their vestigial tails remain, especially on sites like Amazon, which just reschedule them, even when the intention to publish them has long gone.

Such as Luke Cage: City On Fire, meant to have been published in 2021. Ho Che Anderson told CBR, "Long story short, they sat me down and said, "We're canceling this book. We're afraid that the subject matter is going to be damaging for you. We don't want you to be attacked by right-wing nuts." I was like, "Fellas, I can handle myself. Let them come at me. I have no fear about that. You don't have to do this." I don't know that that's precisely what was going down. I think there were probably some other issues with their higher-ups who just said, "No, this is going to affect our bottom line. We don't want the story out there." That's my suspicion. Nobody's ever come out and said that to me. Also, this was right around the time [of] the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and the decision that had come down, and they were really worried that there was going to be some blowback with the Kyle Rittenhouse lovers of the world or whatever. So they chose to take the cautious route." The collection of three unpublished comics is for December 31st, 2023, but Bleeding Cool has confirmed it is just an errant stub.

Also scheduled on the 31st of December, is Robert E. Howard's Dark Agnes: La Danse Macabre, back when Marvel Comics were publishing new Conan-and-related comics. Solicited for the pandemic year, the first two issues were published but the rest of the five-issue mini-series was cancelled. Yet it still remains on Amazon. You can also read some of Becky Cloonan's notes and scripts for the series here, as well as some very sad people on Reddit.

Then there's Non-Stop Spider-Man Vol. 2 intended to collect Non-Stop Spider-Man #6-10, when the series was cancelled with #5. A Miles Morales 10th Anniversary cover for #6 by Declan Shalvey was released but the comic itself was never solicited.

Then there's the Marvel Monograph: The Art Of Leinil Francis Yu, a collection of his Marvel artwork planned for June 2021, repeatedly delayed, then sent to the cornfield.

And maybe, the Marvel Select version of Joss Whedon and John Cassaday's Astonishing X-Men, part of a line picked by Marvel Editorial as the best books for folks to try out series, scheduled for April 2021, but may have played better while people still liked Joss Whedon?

All currently scheduled for the 31st of December, 2023. But never expected to be actually published for New Year's Eve.

by Ho Che Anderson, Ray-Anthony Height, Sean Damien Hill

When a black man is murdered by a police officer in New York City, Luke Cage is called to action. But what can a good man do when protecting the streets puts him at odds with his own people? A cadre of crooked cops called the Regulators are out to terrorize ordinary citizens. And with Daredevil determined to bring them down, and Mayor Fisk equally determined to use them to tighten his grip on the Big Apple, it's up to Cage to keep the city from completely going up in flames! Joined by an exciting trio of artists, celebrated creator Ho Che Anderson (King: A Comics Biography of Martin Luther King, Jr.; Scream Queen) makes his Marvel debut with an ambitious, hard-hitting story unlike any you've seen in the Marvel Universe before! COLLECTING: Luke Cage: City Of Fire (2021) 1-3

by Luca Pizzari, Becky Cloonan

Robert E. Howard's swashbuckling swordswoman stars in her first solo comic series! Forced into an arranged marriage, Agnes de Chastillon took matters into her own violent hands to free herself from the yoke of a life she never wanted. Now, the woman known as Dark Agnes and her mercenary partner, Etienne Villiers, make their way through 16th century France as sellswords on their way to join the wars in Italy -where the real money is! But when Etienne is captured by the Duke of Alencon's forces and set for execution, it's up to Dark Agnes to save the day. Mayhem, a masked ball and murder most foul await as Agnes heads into the lair of the beast -and a labyrinth of disaster! COLLECTING: DARK AGNES (2020) 1-5

COLLECTING: Non-Stop Spider-Man (2021) 6-10

by John Rhett Thomas, Leinil Francis Yu

From a late '90s run on Wolverine to the current X-Men epic, artist Leinil Francis Yu has drawn it all in a career at Marvel distinguished by his unique drawing style! MARVEL MONOGRAPH: THE ART OF LEINIL FRANCIS YU recounts the full range of his career, including his milestone work on New Avengers, Captain America, the Ultimate Universe and the high-concept event series, Secret Invasion, and is packed with art, behind-the-scenes materials and insightful commentary!

by Joss Whedon (Author), John Cassaday (Illustrator)

Continuing the series of graphic novels handpicked by Marvel Editorial to showcase pivotal storylines written and drawn by some of Marvel's most acclaimed creators! Joss Whedon – the visionary creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer who went on to direct MARVEL'S AVENGERS – unites with blockbuster artist John Cassaday to reinvigorate the X-Men! Cyclops and Emma Frost re-form the team with a new emphasis on saving the world! But when breaking news regarding the mutant gene unexpectedly hits the airwaves, will it derail their new plans before they even get started? And what startling surprise awaits the X-Men in the heart of their enemy's stronghold? The dream team of Whedon and Cassaday take on Wolverine, Kitty Pryde, the Beast and more, in conflict with the all-conquering Ord – and in the process they evolve the X-Men from uncanny to astonishing! Astonishing X-Men (2004) 1-6