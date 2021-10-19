Unretouchable, New YA Graphic Novel About Body Image by Sofia Szamosi

Unretouchable by Sofia Szamosi is a YA graphic novel based on the author's own experiences, about body image, social media, and the invisible forces that shape the way we think about ourselves. Picked up by Greg Hunter at Graphic Universe, Unretouchable tells the story of Olive, who is spending the summer before college at a to-die-for internship: helping out the digital imaging specialist for a major fashion magazine.

Sofia Szamosi is a zine creator and exhibiting artist, living in Northampton, Massachusetts, with zines, artists' books, and box sets distributed by Booklyn and Printed Matter in New York City. Unretouchable will be published in the autumn of 2022. Sofia Szamosi's agent Jennifer Weltz at the Jean V. Naggar Literary Agency did the deal for North American rights.

Graphic Universe, as an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group, was launched in 2006 and publishes books in graphic novel format for young and developing readers. Initial series included Graphic Myths and Legends (sequential retellings of famous myths from around the world) and Twisted Journeys (an interactive fiction series similar in nature to Choose Your Own Adventure, done in a mix of prose and comics storytelling). The imprint later began to publish a variety of foreign children's comics in translations and many award-winning creator-owned graphic novels. Jean Naggar established the Jean V. Naggar Literary Agency in 1978 as a one-woman agency, then in 2006 partnering with Jennifer Weltz, who had joined the agency in 1994. They incorporated as The Jean V. Naggar Literary Agency, Inc., or JVNLA, Inc.

The YA graphic novel marketplace has been expanding in recent years, fuelled by an increase in demand for middle-grade graphic novels over the last ten years. That market is aging and looking for something new. Or even something slightly older repackaged for a new market who has never seen it before. Whatever works…