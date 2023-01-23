Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1 Gets Five Scratch-Off Variant Covers DC Comics are giving Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1 five additional variant covers, all hidden underneath a scratch-off panel.

The solicitation for Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1 by Dennis Culver and Chris Burnham, out at the end of March from DC Comics, mentioned "Scratch-off variant covers by CHRIS BURNHAM", But what are they? In today's newsletter from Dennis Culver, he elaborates on sharing a studio space with Burnham in the late teensies. "The one thing he always mentioned was how he wanted to one day do a scratch off cover. (Like a lottery scratch off ticket.) So of course when we were finally given the greenlight for the new Doom Patrol series that was something that was at the front of Burnham's mind and I made sure to ask our editor, Ben Abernathy,… I suggested our scratch off cover do something with Jane and a few of her 64 different super-powered identities. That way the outcome of scratching off the cover could have a random result and add to the fun."

And so that's what we have, five variant covers for Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1, all hidden by a scratch foil cover.

THE CHIEF, Jane's new alter created to lead the new Doom Patrol team. This isn't just Jane wearing a mask but a wholly new identity.

CHAINSAW NUN is a deep cut for Jane's alters and has only appeared among the other alters in the Underground. Burnham's take on her is super rad and I can't wait until you see her in action.

BLACK ANNIS should be a more recognizable alter for long time Doom Patrol fans. She manifested often in the classic Grant Morrison/Richard Case Doom Patrol run.

While not appearing as often, SUN DADDY is also another memorable alter from that run.

Finally we have another BRAND NEW alter named SHY. What's her deal? You'll have to read Unstoppable Doom Patrol to find out. I'll give you a hint though, she's TERRIFYING.

Dennis points out that although Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1 is out on the 29th of March, in order to get those scratch covers ready in time, FOC for those particular covers are this Sunday,

UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #1

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art and cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by DENNIS CULVER

1:50 foil variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

Scratch-off variant covers by CHRIS BURNHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/28/23

THE WORLD'S STRANGEST HEROES ARE BACK IN THE DC UNIVERSE!

After the events of Lazarus Planet, more people than ever have active metagenes! Most of these new metahumans have become misfits, shunned and imprisoned by a fearful society. They are hidden away in the dark, lost to a system that only sees them as weapons or guinea pigs—ticking time bombs that can only be defused by the Unstoppable Doom Patrol! Robotman, Elasti-Woman, and Negative Man are joined by their brand-new teammates Beast Girl and Degenerate and led by Crazy Jane's mysterious new alter, the Chief, on a mission of saving the world by saving the monsters!