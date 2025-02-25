Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: bankruptcy, diamond

URLs, Patents & Comic Collections Owned By Diamond Comic Distributors

Diamond Comic Distributors have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and its currently being chopped up and sold off. What will survive of it, we have yet to see.

Some of their assets are conceptual ones. As well as listing the nuts and bolts of the organisation, such as the likes of Free Comic Book Day and Previews, they have patents and copyrights awarded for Comic Shop Locator Service, Comic Suite, Comicshoplocator.com, Diamond Book Distributors, Diamond Comic Distributors, Diamond Daily, Diamond Digital, Diamond Retailer Summit, Gem Awards, Kidscomics.com, and Toy Chest.

And they have quite a collection of domain names as well. Go on, let's list them all, actionfigureauthority.com, alliance-games.com, alliance-gamesnorth.com, alliancegames.com, alliancegamesnorth.com, artasylum.com, baltimore-tix.com, baltimorecommunications.com, baltimorecreativestudio.com, baltimorecreativestudio.net, baltimoreexecutive.com, baltimoreexecutive.net, baltimoregamechangers.com, baltimoremag.com, baltimoremagazine.net, baltimoremagazine.online, baltimoremagazine.org, baltimoremagazine360.com, baltimoremagazineplus.com, baltimoreticket.com, baltimoretickets.com, battlebeast.com, bmagshop.com, bmagstore.com, bmagtix.com, cardculture.com, cardculturepx.com, cgacases.com, cgagrader.com, cgagrading.com, cgastore.com, collectdst.com, collectiblegradingauthority.com, comicbookgrader.com, comicscomeback.com, comicshoplocator.com, comicsintheclassroom.com, comicsuite.com, dcdfulfillment.com, diamondbookdistributors.com, diamondbookshelf.com, diamondcomics.com, diamondcomics.net, diamonddigital.com, diamondgalleries.com , diamondgalleries.com, diamondselect.toys, diamondselecttoys.com, diecastgrader.com, dollgrader.com, eccrypt.com, egerber.com, fandomworld.com, femmefatalesfigures.com, freecomicbookday.com, freecomicbooksummer.com, freecomicday.com, freecomicsday.com, freemangaday.com, freemangaday.info, freemangaday.net, freemangaday.org, gameshoplocator.com, gameshoplocator.net, gametrademagazine.com, gemstonecomics.com, gemstonecomics.net, gemstonepub.com, gemstonepublishing.com, gentlegiantltd.com, gentlegiantltd.net, gentlegianttoys.com, geppicompanies.com, geppientertainment.com, geppientertainmentandmedia.com, geppifamilyenterprises.com, geppifulfillmentsolutions.com, geppis.com, geppis.net, geppisauctions.com, geppisentertainment.com, geppisentertainmentmuseum.com, geppisfamilyenterprises.com, geppismuseum.com, gFEfulfillment.com, givebaltimore.net, givebaltimore.org, gtmgiveaway.com, hakes.com, halloweencomicfest.com, homemediaauthority.com, homemediagrader.com, homemediagrading.com, kidscomics.com, lunchboxgrader.com, mangashoplocator.com, maximumzombies.com, mediagradingauthority.com, minimates.com, mobileactionextreme.com, mobileactionxtreme.com, moviepostergrader.com, nonsportscardgrader.com, nonsportsgrader.com, pezgrader.com, pinbackguide.com, popfulfillment.com, postergrader.com, previewsadult.com, previewsworld.com, previewsworld.tv, shopdst.com, stevegeppi.com, stevegeppi.net, toychestnews.com, toychestnews.net, toygrader.com, toygrader.net, toygrader.org, toygraders.com, toygrading.com, vgamegrader.com, vggrader.com, videogamegrader.com, videogamegrader.info, videogamegrader.net, videogamegrader.org, vinimates.com, and whatsatcomicshops.com. Is anyone willing to provide them with a home?

There is also a dispute recorded between Diamond Comic Distributors and Diamond owner/founder Steve Geppi over the ownership of certain collectables held at the company. They list the purchase of comics collections, the Gilliard Collection, the Guzzo Collection, the Nerone Collections, the Souren-Bound Volumes Collection, and the Tim Parks Collection, totalling $214,579.16, but there is a dispute over collectable assets held at Gilroy, Olive Branch, of an undetermined value. Anyone have any idea what it contains?

Oh and Diamond has $481,678.82 reserves in the bank. Just in case they need to raid the petty cash…

