Ursula LeGuin Wizard Of Earthsea Graphic Novel Gets 100,000 Print Run

Ursula LeGuin's A Wizard Of Earthsea gets a graphic novel adaptation by Fred Fordham from Clarion Press with a 100,000 print run

Explore Ged's magical journey in Earthsea, a land of sorcery, shadows, and dragons.

Release set for March 2025 by Clarion Press, adding a visual dimension to the classic tale.

Fordham's past works include adaptations of To Kill a Mockingbird and Brave New World.

Fred Fordham is adapting A Wizard of Earthsea by Ursula K. LeGuin as a graphic novel, coming out from Clarion Press in March next year and getting a 100,000-copy print run.

A Wizard of Earthsea was originally published by 1968 set in the fictional archipelago of Earthsea, about Ged, a young mage who displays great power while still a boy and joins a school of wizardry, where his prickly nature drives him into conflict with a fellow student. During a magical duel, Ged's spell goes awry and releases a shadow creature that attacks him. The novel follows Ged's journey as he seeks to be free of the creature. It won the Boston Globe-Horn Book Award in 1969 and was one of the final recipients of the Lewis Carroll Shelf Award in 1979. Le Guin wrote five subsequent books that are collectively referred to as the Earthsea Cycle, together with A Wizard of Earthsea: The Tombs of Atuan, The Farthest Shore, Tehanu, The Other Wind, and Tales from Earthsea.

Fred Fordham has also adapted Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird and Aldous Huxley's Brave New World as graphic novels, as well as drawing Philip Pullman's debut graphic novel, The Adventures of John Blake, from Phoenix Comcis Weekly.

A Wizard of Earthsea: A Graphic Novel by Ursula K. Le Guin, Fred Fordham – March 11, 2025

Ursula K. Le Guin's timeless and revered A Wizard of Earthsea is reimagined in a richly expansive graphic novel by acclaimed artist Fred Fordham, creator of stunning adaptations To Kill a Mockingbird and Brave New World. "The magic of Earthsea is primal; the lessons of Earthsea remain as potent, as wise, and as necessary as anyone could dream." —Neil Gaiman. Ged was the greatest sorcerer in Earthsea, but in his youth he was the reckless Sparrowhawk. In his hunger for power and knowledge, he tampered with long-held secrets and unleashed a terrible shadow upon the world. This is the tumultuous tale of his testing, how he mastered the mighty words of power, tamed an ancient dragon, and crossed death's threshold to restore the balance. Experience the bestselling first adventure of Ursula K. Le Guin's Earthsea Cycle as a masterly crafted graphic novel. Fred Fordham brings new life to Le Guin's iconic fantasy classic with his breathtaking illustrations and thoughtful text adaptation.

