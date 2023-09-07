Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Jason Concepcion, Marvel's Voices, Utkarsh Ambudkar

Utkarsh Ambudkar & Jason Concepcion Join Marvel's Voices: Avengers

Marvel's Voices: Avengers will include new work from Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jason Concepcion and Moisés Hidalgo making their Marvel Comics debuts.

Marvel Comics continues its focus on its Marvel's Voices line, from individual books focusing on individual minorities, often themed to a certain month, week or day, to more general all-encompassing anthologies, themed to a certain comic book line of characters. And so it is following Marvel's Voices: X-Men with Marvel's Voices: Avengers for December, with stories featuring Captain America, Iron Man, Photon, and Ghost Rider. And including work from Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jason Concepcion and Moisés Hidalgo making their Marvel Comics debuts.

The Marvel Universe has always strived to reflect the "world outside your window" with diverse and inclusive storytelling. Throughout the year, the breadth of those stories are highlighted in a special way in a variety of Marvel's Voices one-shots, and later this December, MARVEL'S VOICES: AVENGERS #1 will arrive for the first time! In addition to backup stories in some of Marvel's most popular titles, the ongoing Marvel's Voices Infinity Comics on Marvel Unlimited, and the Marvel's Voices podcast, the program has evolved this past year by inviting creators from across the industry to bring their unique perspectives and artistry to specific corners of the Marvel Universe. Following the success of Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever, Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse, and Marvel's Voices: X-Men, alongside Marvel's Voices: Pride, Earth's Mightiest Heroes will get their Marvel's Voices spotlight! For 60 years, the Avengers have proven time and time again that despite our differences, we're stronger together than apart! Now, join a team of Marvel's finest creators, from veterans to new recruits full of potential, for four tremendous tales that tackle diverse ideologies, identities, and backgrounds through the lens of Earth's Mightiest Heroes!

And the book will include:

Actor Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts) and artist Tadam Gyadu (Spider-Man: India) come together for a poignant Iron Man tale that sees Tony use his own personal journey to help a struggling supervillain.

Two Marvel mainstays, writer Robbie Thompson (Silk) and artist Sid Kotian (Storm), team up to explore the American values that Captain America has always stood for as he has a thrilling showdown with his archenemy, Red Skull!

TV writer and podcast host Jason Concepcion and acclaimed comic book artist Moisés Hidalgo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) both make their joint Marvel Comics debut with the return of Robbie Reyes, Ghost Rider! Following his role in the Avengers Assemble crossover, Robbie must rev up the Hell Charger to battle a band of demons that are preying on his community.

And rising Marvel talents Justina Ireland (Star Wars: Sana Starros) and artist Karen Darboe (Bloodline: Daughter of Blade) bring readers to the stars where Monica Rambeau, AKA Photon, has to use her one-of-a-kind expertise and training to fend off a new cosmic threat.

MARVEL'S VOICES: AVENGERS #1

Written by UTKARSH AMBUDKAR, ROBBIE THOMPSON, JASON CONCEPCION & JUSTINA IRELAND

Art by TADAM GYADU, SID KOTIAN, MOISÉS HIDALGO & KAREN DARBOE Cover by TAURIN CLARKE Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA Variant Cover by ETHAN YOUNG On Sale 12/6

