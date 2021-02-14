Valentine's Day: Tapas Media Recommends Romance Comics

Looking for romance? Your search is over! Lose yourself in Tapas Media's diverse collection of wonderful love stories! The publisher's spokesperson was happy enough to send over a long list of romance comics on their service.

Valentine's Day: key art from Tapas Media

For those of you Bridgerton fans, we have some Regency manga – I recommend:

50 Tea Recipes from the Duchess (818k views) – my current favorite series, its an addicting tale of a pushover office worker who awakens as Chloé, a Duchess in another time who wins the favor of new friends and the interest of her husband as she spills the tea!

"The Soulless Duchess", Tapas Media

The Soulless Duchess (1.6M views) –  Yvona is ready to do anything for the coldhearted Duke of Azentine! Summon magical beasts and let him take the glory? Sure! Wreck her body for a powerful spell and die for him? She does!

"My Fair Footman", Tapas Media

My Fair Footman (1.9M views) – a manga take on Twelfth Night, meet Avery, the Earl of Baenbowie's footman…

And if you are in the market for a Duke, we have plenty to choose from with:
What's Wrong with you Duke (2.4M views)

"What's Wrong With You, Duke?", Tapas Media

The Monstrous Duke's Adopted Daughter (750k views)

"The Duke's Servant", Tapas Media

And The Duke's Servant (1.1M views)

"Fangs", Tapas Media

If you are into supes…another of my favorites is Fangs (36M views), Sarah Andersen's smash hit webcomic is also a New York Times bestseller and is the cheeky tale of love between a werewolf and vampire!

"Jamie", Tapas Media

Another favorite is the coming of age story of Jamie  (9.7M views) a hopeless romantic in love for the first time with Aiden,

Muted, Tapas Media

and #Muted  (7.6M views) – Jasper meets Kai, a boy who doesn't speak – but love finds a way.

"I Fell Into a Reverse Harem Game", Tapas Media

Princess much? I Fell Into A Reverse Harem Game (655k views) – The tables are turned for Elvia, the Imperial Princess, with a gaggle of men vying for her favor!

"Strictly Professional", Tapas Media

Staff pick, Strictly Professional  (107k views), is a new series – A modern tale of product director Erin, desperate to break away rom the endless cycle of blind dates her aunt imposes on her, she sets out with a hidden agenda for a contract boyfriend. With the right partner, it'll be perfect—none of the emotions, drama, or responsibilities of a real relationship… or so she thinks!

For those of you looking for office romance while we work from home, try a blind date gone wrong, or right, with A Business Proposal  (3.1M views)

"Tender Loving CEO", Tapas Media

or TenderLoving CEO  (339k views)

"My Secretly Hot Husband", Tapas Media

Married to the idea of romance, try My Secretly Hot Husband  (952k views),

"I Was Tricked into This Fake Marriage", Tapas Media

I Was Tricked into this Fake Marriage  (952k views)

"Wife After Love", Tapas Media

and Wife After Love (202k views).

And finally, we have a real TAPAS Romance! Two creators who met on the platform, liked each other's series, started crushing on each other and their courtship played on out in the comments sections of each of their series, started dating and collaborated on Zarpmondon and culminating when they officially tied the knot in November 2017 and now have a baby – they currently live in Canada!

Our head of content provided a video for their ceremony! Here is a link to the happy couple's Tapas bio: https://tapas.io/zarpmondon.

 

