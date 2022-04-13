Valiant Entertainment Signs Deal For Adult Novel Line & Audio Books

Valiant Entertainment has signed a deal for a line of debut adult novels featuring the Valiant characters they still own in a partnership with Blackstone Publishing. With characters such as Shadowman, Eternal Warrior and Livewire appearing in prose for the first time. Blackstone is best known as a publisher of audio books, based in Ashland, Oregon with five in-house recording studios.

Rick Bleiweiss, Blackstone's Head of New Business Development is quoted as saying "I am so pleased that we are going to be publishing Valiant's fabulous comic book characters in newly written full novels. I know that their existing fan base will love these books and stories, and it will give many more people exposure to the worlds and figures Valiant has created that so many of their ardent followers regularly enjoy."

While Brendan Deneen, Blackstone's Director of Media, TV, and Film is similalrly quoted "I'm excited to work with the Valiant team to find the perfect prose authors as we develop exhilarating new takes for this amazing comics library. This is a great chance to bring in new readers to the Valiant Universe while also staying true to what makes these characters so iconic in the first place."

However, the press release issued by Valiant, doesn't actually quote anything from anyone at Valiant. Nor does it list any planned details fro the novels or even suggest who might be writing them.

Valiant Comics was founded in 1989 by Jim Shooter and Steven Massarsky before being sold to Acclaim Entertainment in 1994. After Acclaim declared bankruptcy, the company was restarted as Valiant Entertainment by Dinesh Shamdasani and Jason Kothari in 2005, before they were pushed out by investors DMG in 2018, who now own the publisher 100%. Valiant has previously published novels, such as with the character Faith, but aimed at a YA market.

