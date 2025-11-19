Posted in: Comics, IDW, Valiant | Tagged: acclaim, N64, shadowman

Valiant's February (And March) 2026 Solicits With The N64 Shadowman

Valiant's February (and March) 2026 solicits and solicitations with the return of the N64 Acclaim Shadowman

As seen in IDW Publishing's February 2026 solicits and solicitations, we have the full Valiant solicits with three Valiant Beyond titles with All-New Harbinger #6 (or #3) by Fred Van Lente and Erik Tamayo, X-O Manowar #6 (or #2) by Steve Orlando and Diego Giribaldi in February, and Shadowman #1 (or 4) by AJ Ampadu and Sergio Monjes in March, with the return of the Bayou Shadowman created by Garth Ennis and Ashley Wood, and used in the classic N64 video game.

VALIANT BEYOND: ALL-NEW HARBINGER — IT NEVER STOPS #3

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Erik Tamayo (CA) Colm Griffin)

The explosive conclusion of "It Never Stops"! A prison riot and an attack during a Harbinger TV interview push the heroes into regrouping at Alloy's home—just as Sanction begins body-hopping, putting Alloy's entire family in jeopardy. The Harbingers face their most personal crisis yet.

FC • 32pp • $4.99 • On Sale Feb 2026

Covers: A (Colm Griffin), B (Federico Mele), C (Griffin Full Art), D (Mele Full Art)

VALIANT BEYOND: TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN — LEGACY OF LEROI #1

(W) AJ Ampadu (A) Sergio Monjes (CA) Aaron Lopresti)

Shadowman returns in a new era of supernatural action! Tasked with recovering remains from the deadly Blood Desert, he's drawn into a quest that shakes the foundations of his power and identity. AJ Ampadu and Sergio Monjes chart a bold new direction for Valiant's most haunting hero.

FC • 32pp • $4.99 • On Sale Mar 2026

Covers: A (Aaron Lopresti), B (Federico Mele), C (Lopresti Full Art), D (Mele Full Art)

VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR — THE GOD HUNT #2

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Diego Giribaldi (CA) Colm Griffin)

The hunt begins! Aric and Shanhara join the PunX and journey deep into the Steppe in search of Shanhara's missing head. But the god-hunter Banelus End stands in their path—armed with ancient tools capable of tearing gods apart.

FC • 32pp • $4.99 • On Sale Feb 2026

Covers: A (Colm Griffin), B (Federico Mele), C (Griffin Full Art), D (Mele Full Art)

