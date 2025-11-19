Smile At Spongebob Squarepants in IDW Full February 2026 Solicits

Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

IDW kicks off February 2026 solicits and solicitations with a comic book extension of the Smile franchise, the launch of a Spongebob Squarepants book, a new Rocketeer series, as well as Star Trek, Turtles, Street Sharks, Twilight Zone, 30 Days Of Night, Sleepy Hollow, Sonic The Hedgehog, Godzilla and more, including Valiant, Lisa Cheese and Kinryo Rock…

But it all begins with Spongebob Squarepants…

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE ART OF AN UNDERSEA WORLD

Story: Tracey Miller-Zarneke

Printed in Canada • Monthly • Catalog – Dec 2025

Celebrate over 25 years of SpongeBob SquarePants! Take a stroll through Bikini Bottom and celebrate all your favorite characters in this collectible art book with special focuses on the original TV series, its spinoffs, and every movie!

Take a journey under the sea with early concepts from series creator Stephen Hillenburg, as well as storyboards, backgrounds, final images, and everything else that went into making SpongeBob SquarePants the beloved phenomenon it is today. Get special glimpses into characters such as Gary, Patrick Star, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, and more. Then travel to iconic locations like Conch Street, the Krusty Crab, Sandy's Dome, Mrs. Puff's School, and Ukulele Bottom!

Go behind the scenes of the award-winning television series and its spinoffs—along with all feature films, including SpongeBob's newest big screen adventure, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants! Everyone's favorite undersea world and its cast of characters and places are all showcased in this ultimate art guide to the world of SpongeBob SquarePants!

352 Pages • $49.99 • HC • February 2026 • ISBN 9798887244419

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #15

Cover A: Freddie E. Williams II

Story: Gene Luen Yang • Art: Freddie E. Williams II

Father and sons, together again! The Turtles are overjoyed to have Splinter back with them, but there are dark things lurking in the shadows—a mysterious new magic-wielding foe disrupts the family reunion! The Turtles also learn who Ujigami's next target is, and the race is on to save one of their greatest allies!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Eastman & Bishop), C (Creees Lee), D (Farro), 1:25 (Eastman & Bishop Full Art), 1:50 (Kubert), 1:75 (Chang)

32 Pages • $4.99 • February 2026 • UPC 82771403315101511

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: CASEY JONES #5

Cover A: Amancay Nahuelpan

Story: Alex Paknadel • Art: Amancay Nahuelpan

Casey is ambushed by the Purple Dragons, before he and Ludovic have their final battle, he will have to deal with the Dragons and his past connection with them. Ludovic's becoming more beastly by the second…when he and Casey do face off…Casey is in for a rude and ferocious awakening outside of the Lodge!

Additional Covers Offered: B (cherriielle), 1:25 (cherriielle Full Art)

36 Pages • $4.99 • February 2026 • UPC 82771403463900511

©2026 Viacom International Inc.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER #6

Cover A: Mateus Santolouco

Story: Dan Watters • Art: Michele Bandini

The Shredder's worldwide hunt for the Mourner brings him back to where it all began: New York City, where his renegade former pupil has assembled the final components for a device to tear open the mystical gates to our world. What peers through is terrifying and powerful, and it will test even the Shredder's strength of will—and heart.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Bandini), C (Creees Lee), 1:10 (Bandini Full Art), 1:25 (Creees Lee Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • February 2026 • UPC 82771403435600611

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X GODZILLA #4

Cover A: Fero Pe

Story: Tim Seeley • Art: Fero Pe

Time to meet the mashups. After using the mysterious Kaijutagen, Bebop and Rocksteady have been granted the powers and size of Gigan and Destoroyah, becoming…Gigbop and Rockstroyah! What can four little ninja turtles do against foes of this magnitude? Nothing. Thus, the Turtles will have no choice but to get big in Japan!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Ba), C (Corona), 1:25 (Corona Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • March 2026 • UPC 82771403482000411

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #34

Cover A: Dan Schoening

Story: Erik Burnham • Art: Dan Schoening

In Part 2 of "Perils of the Pantheon," it's a full-scale invasion of New York City as the members of the Pantheon have finally been able to bring their big, bad floating fortress to the skies over the city… Krang takes the chance to practice a little treachery and fully wrest control of the Pantheon from Old Hob!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Catalan), C (Madan)

32 Pages • $4.99 • February 2026 • UPC 82771403150803411

TMNT: JOURNEYS #6

Cover A: Michael Dooney & Jim Lawson

Story: Peter Laird • Art: Jim Lawson

Shadow Jones' boyfriend Jay starts sneaking around and spying… Meanwhile, the Turtles face off against a squad of Utroms and try to figure out what they want—and what the Fugitoid's involvement in all of this is.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Duncan)

44 Pages • $4.99 • February 2026 • UPC 82771403457800611

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: TURTLE POWER PACK, VOL. 3 TPB

(W) Erik Burnham, Kenny Byerly, Dean Clarrain, Derek Fridolfs (A) Dario Brizuela, Tim Lattie, Jim Lawson

Bursting with fun and action for young Turtles fans! Features VR training mishaps, animated-adventure tales like "Partners!", and intergalactic wrestling adventures. A perfect collection of select show-based stories.

TPB • 96pp • $8.99 • On Sale Feb 2026

ISBN: 9798887243788

GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #8

Cover A: Hendry Prasetya

Story: Tim Seeley • Art: Hendry Prasetya

Godzilla is living inside of a teenage boy, and a legion of kaiju are beginning a stampede across America… Godzilla has returned! No physical body. All kai-sei energy… all rage…

Additional Covers Offered: B (Uribe), 1:25 (De Martinis Godzilla Raids Again Poster Homage)

32 Pages • $4.99 • March 2026 • UPC 82771403433200811

STARSHIP GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #5

Cover A: Oliver Ono

Story: Chris Gooch • Art: Oliver Ono

Captured by her friends and stuck inside a Xilien starship! The crew of the Starship Godzilla takes on high-stakes kaiju-based missions…on behalf of the evil Xilien Empire?!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Gooch), 1:15 (Frank Movie Homage Cover)

32 Pages • $4.99 • February 2026 • UPC 82771403459200511

THE ROCKETEER: THE ISLAND #1

Cover A: Jacob Edgar

Story: John Layman • Art: Jacob Edgar

Miniseries premiere! The Rocketeer returns to save Amelia Earhart in a brand-new story by creator Dave Stevens!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Stevens), C (Murphy), D (Blank Sketch Variant), 1:25 (Beals), 1:50 (Bradshaw)

36 Pages • $4.99 • February 2026 • UPC 82771403502500111

STREET SHARKS #5

Cover A: Philip Murphy

Story: Stephanie Williams • Art: Ariel Medel

It's all built up to this…the series finale! Dr. Paradigm unleashes his "Perfect Predator"… an eight-foot hybrid monster!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Pe), C (Beals), 1:10 (Beals Full Art), 1:25 (Pe Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • February 2026 • UPC 82771403460800511

GODZILLA: RULERS OF EARTH — IDW CLASSIC COLLECTIONS TPB

(W) Chris Mowry (A) Matt Frank, Jeff Zornow)

All 25 issues of the monster-smashing series, now in one pocket-sized volume! Giant kaiju, Mechagodzilla units, government conspiracies, and world-shaking battles fill nearly 600 pages of action, culminating in one of IDW's most beloved Godzilla runs.

TPB • 592pp • $13.99 • On Sale Feb 2025

STAR TREK: DEEP SPACE NINE OMNIBUS TPB

(W) Mike Chen, David Tipton, Scott Tipton (A) Angel Hernandez, Greg Scott)

A special anniversary omnibus collecting three graphic novels—Fool's Gold, Too Long a Sacrifice, and The Dog of War—plus added stories "Latinum Glove" and "The First Year." A treasure trove of "lost episodes" from Deep Space Nine's rich era.

TPB • 384pp • $24.99 • On Sale Feb 2026

ISBN: 9798887244068

Lisa Cheese and Ghost Guitar © Kevin Alvir

STAR TREK: DEVIATIONS — THREADS OF DESTINY

Cover A: Mark Alvarado

Story: Stephanie Williams • Art: Gregory Maldonado

Uhura is yanked back through time to 1963 by way of the Guardian of Forever, joining the fight for equality during the Civil Rights Movement.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Photo Variant)

32 Pages • $4.99 • February 2026 • UPC 82771403505600111

STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP #5

Cover A: Francesco Francavilla

Story: Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing • Art: Adrián Bonilla

The Babel conference is on—but for the rest of the galaxy, 23 years have passed… and not all delegates want peace.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Allred), 1:15 (Francavilla Full Art)

36 Pages • $4.99 • February 2026 • UPC 82771403458500511

STAR TREK: VOYAGER — HOMECOMING #5

Cover A: Angel Hernandez

Story: Susan Bridges & Tilly Bridges • Art: Angel Hernandez

The conclusion we've all been waiting for! Janeway and crew attempt escape with help from rebel 8472 posing as Boothby and Archer.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Perciphone), 1:10 (Perciphone Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • February 2026 • UPC 82771403455400511

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #16

Cover A: Vernon Smith

Story: Tim Sheridan • Art: Vernon Smith

The Cerritos is damaged and forced to abandon its stranded away team—leading to a heist to steal a decommissioned starship!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Fenoglio Connecting Variant)

32 Pages • $4.99 • February 2026 • UPC 82771403368701611

SMILE: FOR THE CAMERA #1

Cover A: Skylar Patridge

Story: Hannah Rose May • Art: Miriana Puglia

Pose. Vogue. Couture. Gore. Fashion Month 2005 turns horrific as an afflicted model spirals into entity-driven terror.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Cloonan), C (Mirror Foil Variant), 1:10 (Wada Fashion Magazine Variant), 1:25 (Simmonds), 1:50 (Simmonds Full Art), 1:100 (Cloonan Full Art)

36 Pages • $4.99 • February 2026 • UPC 82771403503200111

RETURN TO SLEEPY HOLLOW #4

Cover A: Savanna Mayer

Story: Casey Gilly • Art: Savanna Mayer

The Tree of the Dead looms again as Ichabod, Katrina, Lotte and friends uncover mysterious graves and Lotte hears haunting whispers…

Additional Covers Offered: B (Estok), 1:15 (Jones)

32 Pages • $4.99 • February 2026 • UPC 82771403469100411

THE TWILIGHT ZONE #5

Cover A: Robert Hack

Story & Art: Francesco Francavilla

Final issue! A brilliant scientist investigates a meteor emitting cryptic audio waves—only to face the obstinance of humanity in the Twilight Zone.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Francavilla Connecting Cover), 1:15 (Morazzo)

36 Pages • $4.99 • March 2026 • UPC 82771403461500511

30 DAYS OF NIGHT: FALLING SUN #3

Cover A: Chris Shehan

Story: Rodney Barnes • Art: Chris Shehan

Series finale. Vampires and gangsters clash as Barrow fights for survival—and Jalen faces a destiny of salvation or destruction.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Damien Worm), 1:15 (Shehan Full Art)

48 Pages • $5.99 • February 2026 • UPC 82771403467700311

BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES: RITE OF SPRING #6

Cover A: Patrick Horvath

Story & Art: Patrick Horvath

Series finale. Samantha Strong has made her choice…and Woodbrook will never be the same.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Fleecs Movie Homage Cover), C (Beals), 1:10 (Horvath Full Art), 1:25 (Fleecs Full Art), 1:50 (Beals Storybook Variant Full Art)

36 Pages • $4.99 • March 2026 • UPC 82771403432500611

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #85

(W) Ian Flynn, Evan Stanley (A) Min Ho Kim (CA) Miles ARQ)

In their quest to track down the missing Metal Sonic, Sonic, Belle, Motobud, and Sage discover stolen Dr. Eggman tech being used to control creatures. When Sonic is trapped inside a strange illusion, the group is forced to confront who they are and what they want. Can Eggman's creations find common ground, or will old grudges tear them apart?

FC • 32pp • $4.99 • On Sale Feb 2026

Covers: A (Miles ARQ), B (Dutreix), 1:15 (Fourdraine)

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: ON THE GO, VOL. 2 TPB

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Jack Lawrence, Evan Stanley, Adam Bryce Thomas, Tracy Yardley)

The Sonic reading-order collections continue! The nefarious Rough and Tumble return, a new set of villains unite to threaten the world, and fan-favorite team-ups—like Tangle & Whisper—take the spotlight. Collects Sonic the Hedgehog #13–20 (vols. 4 and 5), the 2019 Annual, and the Tangle & Whisper miniseries.

TPB • 328pp • $13.99 • On Sale Feb 2026

LISA CHEESE AND GHOST GUITAR (BOOK 2): THE ROCK GOD COMPLEX TPB

(Story & Art) Kevin Alvir

Return to the crackling, critically acclaimed series that combines vintage comic-book energy and unbeatable 21st-century vibes! Ghost Guitar has lost her guitar strings. Auntie Pam lost her bakery's special flour. Rossferatu lost a fang. And Lisa Cheese is losing her self-respect… just in time for her high school reunion! Meanwhile, there's a Battle of the Bands competition in Earth City, and all hell is about to break loose.

In the second volume of Kevin Alvir's raw, relatable, and rambunctious graphic novel series, Lisa Cheese and Ghost Guitar must team up like never before—to smash jerks, navigate frenemies, shop for magic crystals, and save the world!

TPB • 212pp • $19.99 • On Sale Feb 2026

VALIANT BEYOND: ALL-NEW HARBINGER — IT NEVER STOPS #3

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Erik Tamayo (CA) Colm Griffin)

The explosive conclusion of "It Never Stops"! A prison riot and an attack during a Harbinger TV interview push the heroes into regrouping at Alloy's home—just as Sanction begins body-hopping, putting Alloy's entire family in jeopardy. The Harbingers face their most personal crisis yet.

FC • 32pp • $4.99 • On Sale Feb 2026

Covers: A (Colm Griffin), B (Federico Mele), C (Griffin Full Art), D (Mele Full Art)

VALIANT BEYOND: TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN — LEGACY OF LEROI #1

(W) AJ Ampadu (A) Sergio Monjes (CA) Aaron Lopresti)

Shadowman returns in a new era of supernatural action! Tasked with recovering remains from the deadly Blood Desert, he's drawn into a quest that shakes the foundations of his power and identity. AJ Ampadu and Sergio Monjes chart a bold new direction for Valiant's most haunting hero.

FC • 32pp • $4.99 • On Sale Mar 2026

Covers: A (Aaron Lopresti), B (Federico Mele), C (Lopresti Full Art), D (Mele Full Art)

VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR — THE GOD HUNT #2

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Diego Giribaldi (CA) Colm Griffin)

The hunt begins! Aric and Shanhara join the PunX and journey deep into the Steppe in search of Shanhara's missing head. But the god-hunter Banelus End stands in their path—armed with ancient tools capable of tearing gods apart.

FC • 32pp • $4.99 • On Sale Feb 2026

Covers: A (Colm Griffin), B (Federico Mele), C (Griffin Full Art), D (Mele Full Art)

KINRYO ROCK — CODE AMRITA VOL. 1 TPB

(W) Bingo Morihashi (A) Manabu Akishige)

Vampires and drugs collide in this hard-edged new series. Five years after vampires revealed themselves to the world, a new society has risen—and music is woven into its very fabric. Rock, rebellion, and danger ignite in the first volume of a three-part saga.

TPB • 196pp • $12.99 • On Sale Feb 2026

