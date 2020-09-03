Vault Changes Myriad's Name To Wonderbound, Rebecca Taylor In Charge

I reiterated back in May this year that there were two graphic novel imprints from two different comic book publishers, both called Myriad. One from Vault Comics in the US publishing YA graphic novels, and Myriad Editions from Brighton in the UK publishing a range of graphic novels including running a First Graphic Novel competition. It looks as if someone has decided to sit down and sort that all out.

Vault Comics has announced Wonderbound as the new brand for their young readers imprint. Wonderbound will publish science fiction, fantasy, and spooky graphic novels, mostly for middle grades readers and replaces the line's previous brand, Myriad.

Every Wonderbound book is a ticket to a land of wonder, inviting you to leave behind the ordinary, and explore a world of magic, marvels, and mysteries. Whether you're learning fantastical wrassling, going on zany quests to deliver packages (and stuff), solving the mysteries of a gothic mansion, or settling into a spooky new apartment, you're always in for an adventure. "The genre books and comics I read when I was ten-years-old shaped my identity in ways that are impossible to quantify," said Wonderbound Managing Editor, Rebecca Taylor. "They taught me how to dream, how to empathize, how to feel heard, and how to think about the world around me. They connected me to lifelong friends. They inspired me to find adventures and to create my own stories. With Wonderbound, I'm grateful and thrilled to have the opportunity to pay those experiences forward to the next generation. Vault has given me and all our amazing creators a true dreamatorium to build worlds full of magic, mystery, and mayhem. I cannot wait to share these books with young readers everywhere!" "Wonderbound has been in the works from the very first day we put together our vision for Vault," added Vault President & Publisher, Damian Wassel. "We have always wanted to create a space for amazing genre books for young readers. Of course, the idea has evolved, and so has the market. We've brought on amazing people, like Rebecca Taylor. We've refined branding, strategy, and curation. And now, to our good fortune, we get to bring a line of amazing books focused on still underserved genres to the most enthusiastic graphic novel market in history. I couldn't be more excited to continue sharing Wonderbound with the world."

Wonderbound launches with four books in its first year from the summer of 2021. In its second year, Wonderbound will publish nine books in 2022, including seven all-new books, and the continuation of two series begun in 2021. The first two titles, Wrassle Castle and The Unfinished Corner are detailed below.

WRASSLE CASTLE Lydia Riverthane has always dreamed of being a professional wrassler, the greatest of all fighters in the kingdom of Grimslade. Growing up in the shadow of Wrassle Castle, where her older brother routinely racks up championship belts, has only fueled her competitive fire. But when her brother is mysteriously arrested for treason, Lydia and her friends must find a way into the year-end tournament. There she can win back his freedom the only way she knows how…wrassling! Written by Colleen Coover & Paul Tobin, the team who brought you the multiple Eisner Award-winning Bandette with art by Galaad (Scales & Scoundrels), WRASSLE CASTLE is a joyous celebration of friendship and tenacity for young adult readers.

THE UNFINISHED CORNER Jewish mythology says that when God created the universe, He left a tiny corner of it unfinished. Opinion is divided on why, but everyone agrees that it's a dangerous place full of monsters. Twelve-year-old Miriam neither knows nor cares—she's too busy preparing for her Bat Mitzvah, wrestling with whether she even wants to be Jewish–until a peculiar angel appears, whisking her, her two best friends, and her worst frenemy off to this monstrous land with a single mission: finish the Unfinished Corner. From writer Dani Colman and artist Rachel "Tuna" Petrovicz, UNFINISHED CORNER is a heartwarming middle grade adventure that gives voice to kids of all backgrounds grappling with the legacy of cultural identity.