Vampire Slayer #5 Preview: That's Amore!

What's worse than a revenge-driven spaghetti demon in this preview of Vampire Slayer #5? How about a revenge-driven spaghetti demon that wants to impregnate your stomach? Check out the preview below.

VAMPIRE SLAYER #5

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220420

JUN220421 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #5 CVR B BLOOD RED VAR FRANCAVILLA – $4.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Sonia Liao (CA) Ario Anindito

After a demonic culinary encounter, Buffy, already hurt after being sidelined by the rookie slayer who's supposed to be her friend, is even more emotionally injured by Faith keeping secrets. But even worse, Buffy goes to Xander for antiparasitic medicine, because she may have contracted something far worse than food poisoning…

In Shops: 8/31/2022

SRP: 14.99

