One Of Vampirella's Most Iconic Covers Taking Bids At Heritage

Vampirella is one of the most iconic comic characters there is and has no shortage of famous covers and poses. One stands out above the rest, however, from 1972's Vampirella #19. This shot is what 95% of people think of when you say her name to them. That is in part not just to this cover itself but the fact that it has been used on t-shirts, posters, frisbees, trading cards, statues, and more. But it all started with a comic. A CGC 9.4 copy of said book is taking bids at Heritage Auctions today, and that is a great grade. With its white background, this is a tough book to find in high grade after so long. It currently sits at $35. Check it out below.

"Vampirella #19 (Warren, 1972) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages. This classic cover was repurposed for an oversized door poster and other Vampirella memorabilia. Text feature about the creation of Vampirella. Dracula appearance. Raquel Welch photo. 1972 yearbook. Jose Gonzalez cover and art. Wally Wood, Neal Adams, Reed Crandall, Jerry Grandenetti, and Ernie Colon art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $120. CGC census 12/22: 22 in 9.4, 36 higher. Stories in this issue include: "Shadow of Dracula" (the only new story in this issue of reprints), "To Kill a God"; "Two Silver Bullets"; "Fate's Cold Finger"; "Jack the Ripper Strikes Again"; "The Survivor"; "The Soft Sweet Lips of Hell"; and "The Silver Thief and the Pharoah's Daughter." Written by Don Glut, Douglas Moench, Denny O'Neil, Buddy Saunders (owner of Lone Star Comics!), Wallace Wood, and others. Art by Neal Adams, Ernie Colon, Reed Crandall, Steve Englehart, Jose Gonzales, Wallace Wood, and others. Includes a very informative article called "Everything you Always Wanted to Know about Vampirella but Nobody ever Told you." Cover art by Jose Gonzalez. Cover price $1.00."

Do yourself a favor and grab this iconic book at a great price by going right here and placing a bid. While there, check out the other books taking bids today.

