Vampirella #7 Preview: Ghosts, Grief, and a Grim Decision

Vampirella #7 hits stores Wednesday! Dead friends, doomed lovers, and a choice that could end the world. Just another Tuesday in Tortola.

Article Summary Vampirella #7 arrives December 3rd, plunging the heroine into grief, spirits, and apocalyptic choices.

Haunted by Benny the Witch, Vampirella must decide if her lover, the Saint, is a threat to humanity's survival.

Dazzling with five variant covers by top artists, this issue expands the Daughter of Drakulon's dramatic saga.

Following the devastating denouement of "The Long Night," a distraught Vampirella retreats to her refuge on the tiny Caribbean island of Tortola to find comfort in the arms of her lover, the Saint. Once there, however, Vampirella's grief attracts the lingering spirit of her deceased friend, Benny the Witch, who warns her that the Saint- her only tether to sanity is actually a grave threat to the world. If humanity is to survive, the Saint must die! Legendary author CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and artist DAVIS GOETTEN kick off the latest chapter in the Daughter of Drakulon's saga with Vampirella #7-crowned with captivating covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, DERRICK CHEW, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, ELIAS CHATZOUDIS, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

VAMPIRELLA #7

Dynamite Entertainment

0725DE1338

0725DE1339 – Vampirella #7 Chew, Derrick Cover – $4.99

0725DE1340 – Vampirella #7 Joseph Michael Linsner Cover – $4.99

0725DE1341 – Vampirella #7 Elias Chatzoudis Cover – $4.99

0725DE1342 – Vampirella #7 Cosplay, Rachel Hollon Cover – $4.99

1025DE8027 – Vampirella #7 Lucio Parrillo Cover – $4.99

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Deivis Goetten (CA) Lucio Parrillo

In Shops: 12/3/2025

SRP: $4.99

