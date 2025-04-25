Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite, Marvel Comics, Titan | Tagged: diamond, diamond previews

Vampirella & Deadpool Statue On Cover Of Next Week's Diamond Previews

Vampirella & Deadpool Statue On Cover Of Next Week's Diamond Previews... the last one produced before Alliance Entertainment bought it.

Yes folks! There will be a Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue, the last made before Alliance Entertainment bought the company at the Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. What happens next month, we have no idea. But this one has Vampirella: Armageddon #1 by Tom Sniegoski and Kweber Baalon set in the future world of Sepulchre City, and Deadpool Finger Guns cartoon resin statues inspired by Skottie Young's variant covers for Marvel Comics continue from Diamond Select Toys on the back… While on the spine, Diamond Select Toys' Star Wars: The Clone Wars–Ahsoka Tano (Ilum) 1/7-Scale Mini-Bust. And the order form cover has Gail Simone's launch of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Nemesis mini-series. And if you want to know how Titan got that order form cover – and presumably, Dynamite as well – you can check their contract, which was revealed in court papers as part of the bankruptcy.

As well as how they decide the Gems of the Month, with Dynamite Entertainment's The Nightmare Before Christmas: Long Live the Pumpkin Queen OGN, Space Ghost #1 and Vampirella: Armageddon #1. Marvel Comics' Captain America #1. Titan Comics' Rebel Moon: Nemesis #1 and Return to Skull Island #2. While the Featured Items from Deluxe Publishers are Ablaze Publishing's The Awl Volume 5 GN and Rebel Adele in the Land of Unwritten Tales HC. And Zenescope Entertainment's Grimm Fairy Tales 2025 Swimsuit Special.

Again, we must ask, is this the final Diamond Previews? It is being hit by four major things. Diamond Previews is an expensive catalogue, in time and money, to assemble and publish, and relies on the work of many comic book publishers, a number of which don't want to have anything to do with Diamond anymore. Much of that is down to the bankruptcy of its publisher and owner, Diamond Comic Distributors, which has entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy. As part of that bankruptcy, the printers of Previews catalogue Transcontinental are owed a quarter of a million by Diamond… how much of that will they get back?

