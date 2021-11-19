Vampirella & Red Sonja Get Valentine Sozomaika Specials In February

In February 2022, Vampirella and Red Sonja are both getting their own Valentine's Day-related one-shots from Dynamite Entertainment, Vampirella Valentine's Special 2022 and Red Sonja Valentine's Special 2022, including work from cover artist Sozomaika, who Dynamite is pushing as the next big thing, and whose work is similar to that of Pepe Larraz.

Artist Sozomaika is beloved for her artwork on social media, of comics, anime, and video game characters alike, and at conventions. Dynamite is proud to have noticed her brilliant work via a gorgeous Vampirella illustration, and is among the first publishers working with her to bring her unique style to a broader base of fans. Each Valentine's Special features a stunning Sozomaika take on the two powerful and beautiful heroines. Superstar Lesley "Leirix" Li also contributes a cover to each, and model Rachel Hollon swaps her outfit for the pair of cosplay covers.

Rising writer Chuck Brown, of the Eisner-nominated hit Bitter Root, leads the charge on Red Sonja's romantic escapades. In a magical land far from Hyrkania, she's temporarily developed supernatural abilities to manipulate fire. In "Burning Love," she must venture into this land where powerful warlords possess ice powers, and one among them has literally exchanged their heart and soul for power. Can Sonja take down this formidable force?

Love is no easy emotion and drive to navigate as a mere mortal. Let alone as a superpowered, alien, vampire woman such as Vampirella of Drakulon. Fans will join writer and colorist Dearbhla Kelly, among others, this February for a trek through love, hate, and their complicated combinations, in Vampi's Valentine's Special.

The usual obligatory link.