Vampirella vs. Red Sonja #4 Preview: Super-American Exceptionalism Super-American refuses to listen to the truth in this preview of Vampirella vs. Red Sonja #4... can he be convinced before it's too late?

VAMPIRELLA VS. RED SONJA #4

DYNAMITE

DEC220723

DEC220724 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #4 CVR B LINSNER – $3.99

DEC220725 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #4 CVR C BEACH – $3.99

DEC220726 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #4 CVR D MOSS – $3.99

DEC220727 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #4 CVR E COSPLAY – $3.99

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The grand battle and greater war rages on. How can Vampirella clear her name when every superhero in existence believes she's trying to destroy their worlds? Will Red Sonja allow her suspicions to lead her to the truth, or will her lust for battle overwhelm all reason?

In Shops: 2/8/2023

SRP: $3.99

