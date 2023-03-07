Vampirella vs Red Sonja #5 Preview: The Enemy of My Enemy In trying to murder each other, Red Sonja and Vampirella come to a common understanding in this preview of Vampirella vs Red Sonja #5.

VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #5

DYNAMITE

JAN230757

JAN230758 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #5 CVR B LINSNER – $4.99

JAN230759 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #5 CVR C BEACH – $4.99

JAN230760 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #5 CVR D MOSS – $4.99

JAN230761 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #5 CVR E COSPLAY – $4.99

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Lucio Parrillo

THE STUNNING FINALE! Are Sonja and Vampi able to set aside their grudges long enough for the greater good…or will their worst instincts result in mindless savagery, and the death of a universe?

In Shops: 3/8/2023

SRP: $4.99

