Varian Johnson, Daniel Isles Remake Scott Free, Mister Miracle for DC

Mister Miracle: The Great Escape is a new graphic novel from DC Comics out in January, 2022 by Varian Johnson and Daniel Isles. Which reimagines Scott Free as a young Black student attending school on the planet of Apokalips.

The original version of Mister Miracle, created by Jack Kirby, had Scott Free, son the ruler of New Genesis, exchanged with Orion, the son of galactic tyrant Darkseid of the planet Apokolips as part of a diplomatic move to stop a destructive, techno-cosmic war. The exchange of heirs as hostages was supposed to guarantee that neither side would attack the other. As a result, Scott grew up in one of Granny Goodness's Terror Orphanages with no knowledge of his own heritage. Scott became part of a small band of pupils who were tutored in secret by the Apokolips Resistance and it was at these meetings that Scott met Lieutenant Big Barda of Darkseid's Female Furies who would later become his wife.

In this version, Scott Free is a student at the Goodness Academy, on the planet Apokolips, ruled by Lord Darkseid. But he wants nothing more than to leave Apokolips for planet Earth; the only problem is that no one has ever left Apokolips of their own free will…or alive. So Scott Free conducts a foolproof plan to escape that his found family depends on for their own freedom. But that plan never involved falling in love with the head of the Female Furies, Big Barda, the one person tasked with ensuring he never escapes.

Mister Miracle: The Great Escape is by Coretta Scott King Honor-winning author of The Parker Inheritance, Varian Johnson, and afrofuturist artist Daniel Isles. Previously Varian Johnson also wrote the graphic novel Twins, illustrated by Shannon Wright. Daniel Isles, better known as DirtyRobot is a British-born illustrator currently residing in Japan. It will be published on the 25th of January 2022.