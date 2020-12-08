VariantWatch: David Mack Draws Elektra Daredevil #25 – Or Did He?

It's David Mack time! With the Daredevil #25 reveals going wide, with a "for-now-permanent" change for the character as published by Marvel Comics, and sales of the issue topping $50 for the standard cover and $300 for the 1:25 variant, and second printing coming in as fast as it can, retailer-exclusive variants of the second printings have been commissioned, quite the rarity.

But it's the David Mack Daredevil #25 second-printing that has been turning heads from Legacy Comics in the USA (sold out) and from Ltd Edition Comix in the UK (still have copies). Enough for plenty of US retailers to arrange deals to ship copies back to the USA again.

David Mack has been long-linked to the comic book after his work with Brian Bendis on the title, much of which was picked up in the Daredevil and Jessica Jones TV series. This may be considered by many a stamp of endorsement from a long-standing comic book creator linked with the series, of the decision to see Elektra Nachos take on the role of Daredevil, The Man Without Fear, while Matt Murdock remains in jail, serving two years for manslaughter, a charge he pled guilty to.

However, it wasn't created for Daredevil #25. It was a private commission originally from back in April for a "Lady Daredevil". And handily happened to match the demands right now. So… it's not actually Elektra. Just saying.

Commissions window open & art available here:https://t.co/KLxtPPXZXc

This commission I was asked to create a "Lady Daredevil". It is a Cover-Level Commission listed at the site. My KABUKI Omnibus Vol 1 & 2 out now available. https://t.co/eVNhIH8V3s pic.twitter.com/dhpoelt5Kg — David Mack (@davidmackkabuki) April 9, 2020

The pose and styling was also used by David Mack for a cover to Marvel s Voices: Indigenous Voices #1.

As well as David Mack Daredevil, Ltd Edition Comix also have the following King in Black #1 exclusive black light edition which of course also features (briefly) the new Elektra Daredevil, on the inside at least. And might be a little easier to pick up.

But if you are looking for real rarity, the exclusive cover to Shi No Kage #1 by Neil Davis and Gus Mauk from Black Box, has got itself an exclusive variant from Heatseekers Comics released last night which has an eighty copy print run.

We were keeping an eye on this comic book anyways after first mentioning it a couple of weeks ago. If this explodes like some expect, it could do very well indeed. Oh and as for that revelatory Next Batman variant cover from the weekend? It's by Ken Lashley and is a Golden Apple Comics exclusive.

