Gus Mauk Draws Shi No Kage #1 Launching From BlackBox in January 2021

BlackBox has a new comic book series by Neil Davis and Gus Mauk coming out in January, Shi No Kage: Shadow Of Death. One means the same as the other.

The debut interior comic book art of Gus Mauk, best known as a cover artist, Black Box is promising to post interior artwork examples shortly. And Comics Vault already seems to be signed on for providing variant covers. But courtesy of Gus Mauk's Instagram page, we find a couple of teases…

Here's the full Blackbox January 2021 solicitations.

SHI NO KAGE #1 (OF 3)

(W) Neil Davis (A/CA) Gus Mauk

After the murder of one of his clan's seven samurai, the young warrior, Hachiro is called upon to finish his training. Bound by a sense of honor to his sister and community, he battles through a gauntlet filled with demons, beasts and his past while his village braces for war.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PSYCHO LIST TP VOL 01

(W) Kevin Grevioux (A/CA) Jonathan Lau

After a former FBI agent becomes a therapist, he has a hard time staying out of his patients lives, taking on their problems as his own. The FBI calls him back in for a special case that requires his unique skillset.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021 SRP: $19.99

BlackBox Comics is an independent publisher based in New York. They state;

