Vault Comics Orders Of #1 Over 100,000 Orders Are Beyond Real

Beyond Real #1 by Zack Kaplan, Fabiana Mascolo, Toni Fejzula, Vincenzo Riccardi, Dennis Menheere, Jorge Corona, Luana Vecchio & Liana Kangas.

Article Summary Vault Comics' Beyond Real #1 gets over 100k orders and free launch for retailers.

Zack Kaplan leads a team of seven artists for a story exploring simulation theory.

Comics community celebrates creative spirit amidst new tech and corporate pressures.

Issue #1 to release on December 13 with variant covers by Corona, Vecchio, and Mascolo.

First they gave us an unnatural order for Unnatural Order #1 from writer Chris Yost and artist Val Rodrigues that exceeded 137,000 copies. Now Vault Comics has an order for Beyond Real #1 from Zack Kaplan, Fabiana Mascolo, Toni Fejzula, Vincenzo Riccardi, Dennis Menheere, Jorge Corona, Luana Vecchio, and Liana Kangas that is beyond real. I am sure they chose these titles to make a point.

Both times, Vault made the launch of each title completely free to retailers while maintaining their $4.99 cover price, which might just help a vulnerable direct market of comic book stores right now. And turned a comic book that might have had 20,000 copies out there if it was lucky, to one that has six figures on retailers' shelves. Whatever happens, the Free-to-Retailers model is bound to increase the orders for the full-price Unnatural Order #2 and Beyond Real #2.

BEYOND REAL is one of the most exciting and innovative independent comics of the last decade. It sees Zack Kaplan return to Vault after his recent celebrated series Mindset, joined by a slate of phenomenal artists including Fabiana Mascolo, Toni Fejzula, Vincenzo Riccardi, Dennis Menheere, Jorge Corona, Luana Vecchio, and Liana Kangas. Each issue of this ambitious series will see these seven artists working in tandem, handing off scenes back and forth to each other as part of the narrative structure of this mind-bending story about simulation theory, the creative spirit, and the struggle for self-determination. Much of Beyond Real will be colored by the legendary Eisner-winning artist Jordie Bellaire alongside series artists who will color their own work. The series' lettering will be crafted by Eisner-winner Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and every issue will be designed by the inimitable Tim Daniel. Each issue will have a main cover painted by Mindset co-creator and Eisner-winning artist John J. Pearson. The series follows the struggling artist June after a severe accident leaves her boyfriend in a coma and causes her to experience bizarre visual phenomena. When she discovers that the world she considers "reality" may in fact be a computer simulation, she must set out on a perilous journey through metaphysical layers of the simulation to reach the true creator and save her love from death. "Yes, Beyond Real is a sci-fi adventure about simulation theory like you've never seen," said Kaplan, "but everything about Beyond Real is really, truly, a celebration of creators and creatives at a time when new technologies, corporate greed and all kinds of larger pressures threaten an artist's value. And so, Vault and the Beyond Real team talked, and we thought it was time to give everyone who appreciates art and comics a win. We all may be secretly living in a computer simulation, but that doesn't mean we can't break the rules. Giving Beyond Real #1 away to all comic retailers gives us a chance to put it in the hands of anyone who wants it, and gives us a moment to thank the comics community for supporting the artist's spirit. The first issue is a beautiful, heartfelt and dynamic comic, and we are so excited that Vault will be sharing it with the world in this way."

Beyond Real #1 goes on sale on the 13th of December and will feature variant covers from Jorge Corona, Luana Vecchio, and Fabiana Mascolo.

