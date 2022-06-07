Vault Launches Heroes Initiative Auction For George Pérez's Birthday

This Thursday would have been the 68th birthday of George Pérez who died last month from cancer. In his memory, Vault Comics will launch their first-ever live charity auction and all proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Hero Initiative, a charity George regularly worked with and sat on their board. From Thursday, the 9th of June at 9pm BST, 4pm ET/1pm PT, on the their Whatnot channel, Vault will auction off the original art from artists Darick Robertson, Eryk Donovan, Liana Kangas, and Tim Daniel. In addition to the original art pieces, CGC 9.8 graded copies of limited release Vault comics and two copies of the extremely rare JLA/Avengers trade paperback will be up for auction.

"Over the last year or so, we all watched as George Pérez closed this chapter of his story with dignity, grace, and love," said Tim Daniel, Vault's EVP of Branding & Design. "Doing so came as no surprise to anyone and everyone that had encountered Mr. Pérez, either personally or through his work over the course of his multi-decade career in comics. He left us exactly as we met him, true to himself, with an easy kindness and in the same openly welcoming manner in which he authored his entire story."

"A very big thank you to Jason Benner, Co-Owner and general Manager of Muse Comics in Missoula, MT, and Eitan Manhoff, Owner of Cape & Cowl Comics in Oakland, CA, for supplying us with the two very rare and highly coveted copies of one of Mr. Pérez's most celebrated works, JLA/Avengers," continues Daniel. "We'd like to thank those artists and creatives that have so generously and selflessly carried on Mr. Pérez's spirit by supporting our Hero Initiative benefit and honoring him with their donated original works, especially artists Eryk Donovan, Liana Kangas, and Darick Robertson. We hope you'll all come and join us in supporting the Hero Initiative in Mr. Pérez's honor on his birthday, only on Whatnot."

All auction items are available for pre-bids now on Vault's Whatnot page.