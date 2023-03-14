Vault Partners With Kajabi To Create Vault Unbound & Escape Comixology Announced at SXSW, Vault Comics is to partner with Kajabi to launch Vault Unbound, a new community base and digital comics reading portal.

Kajabi is an Irvine, California-based technology company that develops a platform for creators and entrepreneurs to create, market and sell digital content, to build and manage websites to monetize digital offerings such as online courses, membership communities and podcasts. Founded in 2010, with a new CEO as of 2021. Ahad Khan, it is worth around two billion dollars. In February 2022, former TikTok and Amazon executive Sean Solme Kim joined the company as president and chief product officer.

Now, announced at SXSW, Vault Comics is to partner with Kajabi to launch Vault Unbound, a new community base and digital comics reading portal. With the Comixology/Amazon issues still at play, this is one of the first moves by comic book publishers to control their own digital comics future going forward. And they intend to build a first-of-its-kind fan community and digital reading experience on the Kajabi platform.

Fans will be able to interact with creators and other community members, access special behind-the-scenes offers and first access to product drops, attend special virtual events, and read favourites from the Vault catalogue. How long the delay from print to digital will be, has not yet been revealed – if any.

"Traditionally, publishers and entertainment companies have carried on behind closed doors, fencing fans off from their team and their development process. We think this is backward. We've learned that the more we open up our doors to our fans, the more we share with them about what we're working on, the more we invite them in, the more excited and supportive they are of the stories we publish. So, we're thrilled to finally build a platform that lets us open the door to our fans," said Vault CEO Damian Wassel. "Of course, the challenge has always been building the right kind of integrated platform to support and reward fan engagement. Kajabi offers everything we could need to create a place where fans can interact with one another, with our team and our creators, and have special one-of-a-kind experiences. We could not ask for a better platform."

And I can't see any Kajabi blockchain or NFT involvement, which is a nice change. How many other publishers will go down a similar route to escape the Comixology cage?