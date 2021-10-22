Victor Santos Until My Knuckles Bleed – Behemoth January 2022 Solicits

Behemoth Comics have two big launches for January 2022, the Sin City-like Until My Knuckles Bleed by Polar creator Victor Santos. And Quad by Eduardo Schaal and Eduardo Schaal. Take a look at these and everything else Behemoth is kicking off the New Year with in January 2022 solicits and solicitations.

UNTIL MY KNUCKLES BLEED #1 CVR A SANTOS (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

(W) Victor Santos (A / CA) Victor Santos

From the creator of the bestseller comic Polar, now a NETFLIX'S HIT MOVIE starring Mads Mikkelsen, comes a new creator owned series. A tale of crime and capes in the line of THE BOYS, WATCHMEN and SIN CITY. The 90s were the most extreme age of the superheroes… But times change. Gabin Hart, AKA Damager, now works as a bouncer in a strip club managed by the Russian mob, hangs out sporadically with his ex Avengelady, and wrestles with the long term effects of his cyber-implants. But Fate always keeps one last cheap shot up its sleeve for a hero.

Victor Santos is an established creator that worked at most of the major comics publishers including Image Comics (Violent Love, Mice Templar), DC (Filthy Rich), IDW (Godzila: Kingdom of Monsters), Boom! Studios (Black Market) and Dark Horse with his bestseller series Polar which got adapted into a movie by Netflix starring Mads Mikkelsen.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

QUAD #1 CVR A SCHAAL (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

(W) Eduardo Schaal (A / CA) Eduardo Schaal

In the last decades of the 21st century, a Massive Solar Storm hit planet Earth, destroying all technology in its way. Global communications were lost, nuclear reactors collapsed, the climate suffered the worst drastic changes and financial systems were gone. The survivors had to adapt to the harsh new reality. New societies were built over the ruins of those that crumbled. Four generations have passed.

The mechanic Terah and her black cat Elvis accept a quick and simple repairing job in the middle of nowhere. There's something odd about this job. It's never really simple.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WATCH DOGS LEGION #3 (OF 4) CVR A MASSAGGIA (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

(W) Sylvain Runberg (A) Shanna Germain (CA) Alberto Massaggia

Guns of Kennington!

The DedSec organization has been seriously jeopardized by the murderous rave party attack. But the group has not said its last word, on the contrary! Its members are already on the trail of those responsible for the attack.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

POP STAR ASSASSIN #4 (OF 6) CVRA BASILE (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

(W) Matt Cashel, Ed Lavallee (A / CA) Marcelo Basile

Don Franzetti flexes some mob muscle. Agent Cowboy's vendetta against McQuinn gets explosive. Roxy Cox gets fired and then dumped. Bruce battles his way through a gang of goons. And someone dies.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NOBODYS CHILD #5 (OF 6) (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

(W) Massimo Rosi (A / CA) Ramiro Borrallo

After an all out battle to rescue Sabium, the last rhino of his kind, Bakari finds out just the level of torture the poor animal was put through. Although they've been breifly reunited, Bakari's mission continues.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NO HOLDS BARD #2 (OF 6) CVR A KARI (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

(W) Eric Gladstone (A / CA) Gabrielle Kari

A family affair! The Deadly Wives of Windsor are out to settle an old score, and Page's sister is getting married to-who?! And a conspiracy boils over when Herne the Hunter deputizes the disgruntled duo of Nym and Pistol to provide Shakespeare with a vicious bopping he'll never forget. Can The Bard of Avon get out smelling like a rose?

Gail Simone says, "…brilliantly written, gorgeously illustrated. This is why I am in love with comics."

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NINE STONES #6 CVR A SPANO (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

(W) Samuel Spano (A / CA) Samuel Spano

The story with 4 million readers and 40 thousand monthly subscribers on Tapas continues! After concluding the previous issue with a cliffhanger that threated their lives forever, Allie and Chris must think on their toes quick to survive the most feared hitman in the country.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KNIGHT JANEK #2 (OF 3) CVR A WOLSKI (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

(W) Robert Sienicki, Jan Mazur (A) Spell (A / CA) Igor Wolski

The Award-winning Polish phenomenon comic series continues! Knight Janek is fighting versus a freaking giant KAIJU CENTIPEDE while the Duke is putting together his plan to take over the realm of Fancylake. Time to decapitate this monster and build-up a team to save this Kingdom. What do you think of that Knight?

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PARANORMAL HITMEN TP (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

(A) Brett Murphy (A / CA) Wilson Gandolpho

The Sopranos meets Ghostbusters in this action comedy starring Gene Rizzo and Devon Grace, two hitmen working for the infamous mobster, Alfonso Carboni. After being recruited into a mysterious Government agency not only will Gene and Devon have to hunt and kill ghosts, they will have to dodge Alfonso Carboni and his men.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 14.99

VIETNAM HORROR VOL 01 (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

(W) Massimo Rosi (A / CA) Vito Coppola

In Vietnam, a unit of American soldiers is running an underground reconnaissance using men known as the "Tunnel Rats", Colton Jones being one of these men. Strange movements and unusual songs had been coming from a nearby mountain causing the men to be sent into the tunnels to search for members of the opposing force in hiding. However, inside of the mountain they'll find something they could have never prepared for.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 14.99

YOU PROMISED ME DARKNESS TP VOL 01 (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

Approximately every 75 years, Halley's Comet orbits around the sun, and every time this happens people around the world are born with incredible abilities, special auras that grant them with supernatural skills, but those auras can also be cursed. Yuko and Sebastian, two siblings with special auras are constantly running from an evil being, known as the "Anti-everything," who feeds from these special auras, getting stronger with each intake. This being is obsessed with their auras and will not stop until he feasts on them.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 19.99