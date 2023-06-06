Posted in: Comics | Tagged: JW3, Zoom Rockman

VIP Gala Night For Zoom Rockman's Jewish Hall of Fame

Last night, community centre JW3 in North West London hosted a gala event for Zoom Rockman and his installation, Jewish Hall of Fame.

Last night, community centre in JW3 in North West London hosted a gala event for Zoom Rockman and his installation Jewish Hall of Fame which brings life-size cultural icon automata, mega cartoons and comic books featuring famous faces to life. It is curated by friend-of-Bleeding Cool and comic book expert extraordinaire Paul Gravett. Bleeding Cool ran an article and review of the show when it opened last week, and it appears to have had an impact on the show itself.

Previously I stated "what excited me most about this show, is that this can be a communal activity. Rather than walking around an art show, you can attend with friends and make the whole event entertaining in its own right. Can your handle-turning match the voice movements to the audio? Who can puppet Amy Winehouse the best (to a choice of songs)? It brings all the fun of the fair to an art exhibition, and the summer beach that JW3 regularly install in June and July will fit the vibe even more."

Entry ticket price was originally is £6 per person, concessions £3 and children under 4 go free. But as a result of the article above, JW3 has decided to offer tickets for £5 for up to four people at a time to encourage group attendance. This means that it is much cheaper to go as a group of people than it was for just one person.

I was on hand to video Zoom Rockman's speech last night as well as some shots of the luminaries attending. I was especially pleased to see Steve Nallon, the voice of Spitting Image's Margaret Thatcher and who performed as her for decades, among many others…

