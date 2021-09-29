Viz Media Announces November 2021 Titles

Viz Media announced their complete list of November 2021 titles, all up for pre-order.

Shonen Jump

One Piece Pirate Recipes

Story and Art by Eiichiro Oda

You can't become King of the Pirates on an empty stomach! Monkey D. Luffy has defeated dozens of rivals, and that kind of success takes a whole lot of energy! Fortunately, the pirate cook Sanji stands by Luffy's side, ready to support his captain with flaming kicks and piping-hot meals! Hearty and filling, Sanji's recipes keep the greatest pirate crew in the world well-fed, and his flashy techniques will take your culinary skills to the next level!

On Sale Date November 9, 2021

Price USA $19.99

My Hero Academia: Ultra Analysis: The Official Character Guide

Story and Art by Kohei Horikoshi

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga in the world, and its epic battles between beloved heroes and dangerous villains have captured the hearts of millions. Now, for the first time, you can find out everything you ever wanted to know about your favorite My Hero Academia characters. This comprehensive guide has all the details, from characters' secret origins and motivations to their pet peeves and relationships! Plus, an in-depth conversation between Kohei Horikoshi and Bleach creator Tite Kubo!

On Sale Date November 2, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $16.99

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 5 -Golden Wind, Vol. 2

Story and Art by Hirohiko Araki

Not too long ago, Giorno Giovanna was just an ordinary hoodlum, but now he dreams of being something bigger… He dreams of being a true mafioso! Giorno is ready to join one of the most dangerous gangs in town, and the first step is learning everything he can about their operations. The second step is gathering the friends and allies he'll need in order to take control of the gang for himself!

On Sale Date November 2, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $19.99

Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Vol. 3

Story and Art by Hajime Komoto

Lang's vicious hunt for coins is in full swing! To stop them from monopolizing the chance to earn a Divine Visionary position, Mash teams up with his Adler compatriots.

Afterward, the Sixth and Seventh Fangs of the Magia Lupus swoop in to attack Mash while he's cleaning the owl huts. But when his friends become the next victims of the Magia Lupus's callous dog-eat-dog philosophy, an enraged Mash is ready to face them head-on!

On Sale Date November 2, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Undead Unluck, Vol. 4

Story and Art by Yoshifumi Tozuka

In the search to recruit an 11th Negator, Andy and the others find themselves locked in battle with Rip, the Unrepair Negator. Tatiana stands up to Unrepair by finally unleashing her true power! Once all 11 Negators are assembled, a fresh set of quests opens before them, and a new trouble arises.

On Sale Date November 2, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99

Dr. STONE, Vol. 19

Story by Riichiro Inagaki, Art by Boichi

Hoping to capture Dr. Xeno, the Kingdom Science is hard at work formulating strategies. Meanwhile, the enemy is working on a secret weapon of their own! The impending science battle will be a heart-pounding fight for supremacy on land, sea, and air!

On Sale Date November 2, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Black Clover, Vol. 27

Story and Art by Yūki Tabata

Asta will need to get much more powerful if he ever hopes to defeat the demonic leaders of the Spade Kingdom. Things look bleak, but then a mysterious mage named Nacht suddenly appears. Does Asta have what it takes to learn how to control his devil powers and rescue Captain Yami?

On Sale Date November 2, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Shojo Beat

– FINAL VOLUME-

Takane & Hana, Vol. 18 (Limited Edition)

Story and Art by Yuki Shiwasu

Despite many unexpected obstacles, Takane and Hana register their marriage license and are officially married! But when is their actual wedding day going to be? And what's in store for this spirited couple once they move into their own place together? Their unique "happily ever after" is just around the corner!

On Sale Date November 2, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $15.99

-FINAL VOLUME-

Takane & Hana, Vol. 18

Story and Art by Yuki Shiwasu

Despite many unexpected obstacles, Takane and Hana register their marriage license and are officially married! But when is their actual wedding day going to be? And what's in store for this spirited couple once they move into their own place together? Their unique "happily ever after" is just around the corner!

On Sale Date November 2, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

The King's Beast, Vol. 4

Story and Art by Rei Toma

Someone in the imperial palace is trying to kill Prince Tenyou, and Rangetsu has reason to believe it might be the icy third Prince, Kougai. When things turn violent on the jiju field, Rangetsu decides to confront Prince Kougai directly—and ends up as the prize in a wager between royal brothers!

On Sale Date November 2, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Love Me, Love Me Not, Vol. 11

Story and Art by Io Sakisaka

Love and friendship have become quite complicated for these four friends. Inui has told his parents that his future ambition is to make movies. Now he plans to confess his love to Akari, but she is being pressured by Ryosuke to get back together. How will Akari respond?

On Sale Date November 2, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Snow White with the Red Hair, Vol. 16

Story and Art by Sorata Akiduki

The orimmallys project is finally coming to fruition. But when the annual northern flu hits Lilias, the whole medical team suddenly finds themselves busy with field medic work. The experience proves a valuable one for Shirayuki and Ryu's training!

On Sale Date November 2, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

VIZ Media

Sanrio Pompoms

By Sachiko Susa

Learn how to make adorable pompoms of your favorite Sanrio characters like Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Kurimi, Gudetama, and more! Sanrio Pompoms includes color photos of all thirty-five pompom projects as well as helpful illustrated directions, materials lists, and tips!

On Sale Date November 9, 2021

Price USA $17.99

Pokémon Journeys: The Series, Vol. 1

Story and Art by Machito Gomi

Ash is back and more determined than ever to be the ultimate Pokémon Master! Now he's teamed up with a new friend, Goh, who wants to collect every Pokémon from every region!

On Sale Date November 9, 2021

Age Rating All Ages

Price USA $9.99

Fullmetal Alchemist: Fullmetal Edition, Vol. 15

Story and Art by Hiromu Arakawa

In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. The brothers' final battle begins, starting with a confrontation with the homunculus Pride, who is controlling Alphonse from within.

On Sale Date November 9, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $19.99

Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show, Vol. 5

Story and Art by Hideki Goto

Hit, Maika and Kou are back in the high-spirited fifth volume of stories from the world of Splatoon!

On Sale Date November 9, 2021

Age Rating All Ages

Price USA $9.99

VIZ Signature

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Vol. 4

Story by Haro Aso, Art by Kotaro Takata

Having overcome his abusive former boss, Akira's back on the road to his parents' home in Gunma. The journey is full of zombies and side trips, but some sushi, hot springs, tree houses, and a surprising new traveling companion keep the good times rolling!

On Sale Date November 16, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $12.99

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, Vol. 11

Story and Art by Yuji Kaku

The palace has transformed into a bloody battleground, forcing the new Yamada Asaemon arrivals into an uneasy alliance with those seeking to escape the island. In the midst of the tumult, a giant monster enters the fray, one so large that the combatants become trapped within the confines of its body. If they don't escape by morning, they will be transformed into flowers and used to fuel the destruction of everything they know!

On Sale Date November 16, 2021

Age Rating Mature

Price USA $12.99

Urusei Yatsura, Vol. 12

Story and Art by Rumiko Takahashi

Mendo has been called upon to save a fair maiden —by going on a date with her! But the peril Asuka faces is her own boy phobia, so Mendo just keeps making things worse! Later, Lum herself against some bullies and ends up facing off in the ring tries to encourage a Tomobiki High student to stand up for

against the head of another high school's delinquents. Good thing Lum has hidden strength to draw upon!

On Sale Date November 16, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $19.99

BEASTARS, Vol. 15

Story and Art by Paru Itagaki

Guess who's coming to dinner? Every rabbit parent wants their daughter to date a wolf, right? Meanwhile, Beastar horse Yahya hires gray wolf Legoshi to help him apprehend a mixed-species felon, but Legoshi is a sucker for a sob story. At college, red deer Louis's status has fallen from the most popular student at school to the different one with the dark past. The temptation to reclaim his status as leader of the Shishi-gumi lion gang is strong…especially when he meets the beast who replaced him. Plus, more of the tragic life of Legoshi's mother.

On Sale Date November 16, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $12.99

Children of the Whales, Vol. 18

Story and Art by Abi Umeda

The Mud Whale has been overrun with tárichos, a virulent parasitic growth that turns everyone it touches into a mindless husk controlled by the Nous Geráki. The only way to stop the spread of the tárichos is to destroy the Nous, but that won't be an easy task —or one without sacrifice.

On Sale Date November 16, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $12.99

Shonen Sunday

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Vol. 1

Story by Kanehito Yamada, Art by Tsukasa Abe

Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. With the great struggle over, they all go their separate ways to live a quiet life. But as an elf, Frieren, nearly immortal, will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to terms with the mortality of her friends? How can she find fulfillment in her own life, and can she learn to understand what life means to the humans around her? Frieren begins a new journey to find the answer.

On Sale Date November 9, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Mao, Vol. 2

Story and Art by Rumiko Takahashi

Nanoka, Mao, and his helper Otoya investigate the strange cult of Priestess Shoko in hopes of bringing her to justice, but cursed dolls and scrolls of eternal life may be more than they bargained for. Will the priestess's doomsday prophecy come true? Back in the present, Nanoka and friend-zoned Shiraha do some historical research and uncover a cataclysmic event yet to occur in Mao's timeline. Then Mao's curiosity gets him on the wrong side of a group of bloodsuckers and in need of a rescue by Nanoka—again!

On Sale Date November 9, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99

Fly Me to the Moon, Vol. 8

Story and Art by Kenjiro Hata

Nasa and Tsukasa are on an overnight trip to a hot springs resort! There's so much for them to do, from touring traditional sites to sampling the local delicacies to— nah, let's face it, Nasa is most excited (and terrified) by that private bath in their room. Time for an inopportune appearance by Tokiko, Tsukasa's mysterious and heretofore unseen guardian. Can things still get hot and steamy between our favorite couple? And whether or not they do, will the artist find an excuse to put some supporting characters in swimsuits? Do you even need to ask?

On Sale Date November 9, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99